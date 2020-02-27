QC Restaurant Week: It's all about flavor at "Taste of Ethiopia"

The Great Flood of 2019 nearly took this experience off the map

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Today is Day #4 of QC Restaurant Week on Good Morning Quad Cities and we took a trip to "Taste of Ethiopia."

Genet Moraetes and her husband George had to wait for the "Flood of 2019" to subside before opening the restaurant to the public. Situated between Union Station and the Freight House Farmer's Market in downtown Davenport, it was completely surrounded by floodwaters in the months leading up to the grand opening.

"The guy who put our tile in had to get to the restaurant in waders. But he got the job done in the middle of the flood." It took until July for the water to recede. "I sat in my car across the street and watched the water go by, hoping it would go away so we could open."

On July 2nd, Genet got there early to make the first batch of injera. In this country, it can be described as a cross between sourdough bread and a French crepe. In Ethiopia, the thin pancake is torn and used as a utensil for all of the wonderful food.

The menu at Taste of Ethiopia is quite varying and is suitable to almost any taste. Their famous appetizer "sambusas" are filled with either lentils or meat and are absolutely fantastic!

In fact, everything that was served to our crew this morning was wonderful! Complete dinners for two offer patrons the ability to try meat or vegetarian options. In fact, almost everything shown on Good Morning Quad Cities was vegan...something that this food blogger can't say enough about. Why? Because it was absolutely delicious!

For QC Restaurant Week, enjoy free tea or coffee with any purchase. This offer ends Sunday.

A big thank you to Taste of Ethiopia for the hospitality and not only sharing some great food but more about the culture of the country.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen



Taste of Ethiopia

102 S. Harrison St., Suite 300

Davenport, Iowa



Hours of Operation: