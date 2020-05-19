Overwhelming popularity prompts Hostess to add Iced Lemon CupCakes to permanent line-up

Usually you'll only see these bad boys on the shelf during the springtime, but now you can pick them up anytime!

Hostess Iced Lemon CupCakes are now adding a permanent zest to Hostess Brands’ line of beloved snack cakes thanks to the overwhelming popularity of the treat, which was originally available only during the spring season. Featuring yellow cake packed with tart lemon flavor, Hostess Iced Lemon CupCakes are filled with a sweet, citrus flavored crème and are topped with vibrant yellow icing with, of course, the iconic Hostess squiggle.

Hostess Iced Lemon CupCakes (Photo: Business Wire)

America’s #1 cupcake brand is also offering Unicorn Cupcakes as an everyday item, part of an ongoing commitment to bring moments of joy to the snacking experience. Originally released as a limited edition item, Hostess Unicorn CupCakes are a magical combination of yellow cake with pink and purple decorative specks and a creamy filling. The decadent treats – part of the effervescent and highly sought-after unicorn trend – are topped with teal icing, unicorn-esque sprinkles and a pink squiggle.

“From new taste sensations to vibrant and aesthetic innovations, these two new cupcake offerings echo Hostess’ commitment to bringing happiness to our consumers through snacking,” said Chad Lusk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Hostess Brands. “Now more than ever, it is vital we continue to bring joy to families through our delicious products, and we are proud to continue serving up creative ways for our fans to enjoy a sweet snack.”