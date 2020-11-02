Nominate your favorite burger: Entries opened for 11th Annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest

Extra cheese, lots of toppings, premier beef; the components of a perfect burger are in the eye of the beholder and it’s time to champion your favorite re...

Extra cheese, lots of toppings, premier beef; the components of a perfect burger are in the eye of the beholder and it's time to champion your favorite restaurant's creation.

For more than a decade meateaters have nominated their favorite burger in the annual 'Iowa's Best Burger Contest.' The contest selects 10 delicious burger finalists and one overall winner from all across the state.

Several restaurants from the Quad Cities area are already in the running based on previous years' nominations but if you're still looking for your perfect bite, click here for some recommendations.

In 2019, Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa won the grand prize featuring bacon, onion jalapeno jam and cheddar cheese.

Nominations are accepted now until Tuesday, March 10 when voting ends at 5 p.m.

To qualify, the burger must be 100% beef and on the restaurant's regular menu. The restaurant also must be open year-round and can only win the contest once.

To submit a burger click here or text BEEF (2333) to 313131.