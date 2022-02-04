News 8's David Bohlman shares his (soon-to-be) world-famous brownie recipe on Good Morning Quad Cities

Here's the recipe so you can try them at home!

MOLINE, Ill. — Who doesn't love a brownie?

News 8's David Bohlman is sharing his recipe with News 8 viewers.

Ingredients:

1 Cup Butter

1/4 Cup Cocoa Powder

2 Cups White Sugar

1 to 1 1/2 cups of All-purpose flour (depending on how gooey you want)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 Cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

Method:

- Take butter and melt thoroughly in the microwave. Add in Cocoa powder and mix well.

- Combine the rest of your ingredients in a large mixing bowl along with the cocoa powder/butter mix

- Spray a 9x13 pan

- Add the mixture to the pan (if you still have some chocolate chips leftover feel free to add some to the top)

-Bake at 325 for 35 minutes (or until you poke it with a fork and it comes out clean