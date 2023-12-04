Here's how you can join NEST Cafe's 1-year celebration

It's the Quad Cities' only pay-what-you-can restaurant. One year after opening, NEST says its business model is working. Its birthday celebration will be April 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities' only pay-what-you-can restaurant is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Friday, April 14.

You can pop by NEST Cafe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and/or from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 14th for its birthday party. There will be BLTs and vegetable gumbo, raffle prizes and activity packs for kids. If you bring a friend, you can snag an extra raffle ticket for free, with more tickets available for purchase as well.

Friday's celebrations will also launch a new menu style for the restaurant. Moving forward, each day will feature a choice of two entrees and sides (one will always be vegan), along with a salad, dessert and drink. The cafe says it's all about providing even more options to patrons.

Over the past year, founder Laura Mahn says NEST has served nearly 10,000 meals.

While the most popular menu items include the mashed potato bowls, taco Tuesdays and pizza nights, Mahn says the most beloved meal so far has been the build-your-own grilled cheese bar.

You can check out each day's menu on NEST's website or Facebook. Each day the food items are cooked and served separately. Extras are then frozen or dried and preserved for another day and meal.

One year in, Mahn says the business model NEST was founded on is proving to work.

"It's working exactly like we had hoped. Roughly 30% of our customers donate more than the suggested amount; roughly 30% donate right around the suggested amount; and roughly 30% donate less. So it's working out the way it's supposed to and that's really rewarding," Mahn said.

NEST opened in 2022 with a goal of providing nutritious, delicious food for everyone. You can dine in or take your meal to go, and its all at your own price point. Customers can donate the suggested amount, pay a little extra, or simply give whatever they can.

"I've been coming here ever since it opened," said customer Philip Tate Sr. "It's coming up on that year anniversary. I'll be glad to be here!"

"The best piece of it has been the community. We've watched a lot of life happen here," Mahn said. "It's been-- I wouldn't say what I've expected, but it's been what I had hoped for. You don't get to say that very often, when you have an idea about something and it turns out exactly like what you hoped for."

As it enters year two, NEST is always in need of volunteers to help with kitchen prep and serving. You must be 16 years old or older to volunteer by yourself. Ages 12-15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You can sign up here.

The restaurant is also always looking for donations of fresh produce. You can bring your garden vegetable surplus, fresh or dried herbs, garlic, beans and more to the cafe.