NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Fruit Fresh Rolls

MOLINE, Ill. — Fresh Rolls traditionally have veggies, noodles, sometimes seafood, and more. But now there's a fruity version that is a unique way to step up your fruit game.
What you'll need:
- Spring Roll Wrappers
- Strawberries
- Pineapple
- Kiwi
- Mixed Berries
- Baby Spinach
- Chocolate or Caramel Sauce
An important thing to note is that you can really use whatever fruit you want. Just think of what blends together when picking.
Method:
Heat water in a large bowl (should be warm but not hot).
Slice up the fruit into thin slices.
Put a Spring Roll Wrapper in the water and move it around gently for 15 seconds.
Add about a 1/4 cup of fruit and a small handful of baby spinach.
Roll the roll up similar to a burrito.
Cut in half and dunk in chocolate or caramel.
Enjoy!
