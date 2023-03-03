NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Fruit Fresh Rolls

Here's a 'fresh' take on fresh rolls.

MOLINE, Ill. — Fresh Rolls traditionally have veggies, noodles, sometimes seafood, and more. But now there's a fruity version that is a unique way to step up your fruit game.

What you'll need:

Spring Roll Wrappers

Strawberries

Pineapple

Kiwi

Mixed Berries

Baby Spinach

Chocolate or Caramel Sauce

An important thing to note is that you can really use whatever fruit you want. Just think of what blends together when picking.

Method:

Heat water in a large bowl (should be warm but not hot).

Slice up the fruit into thin slices.

Put a Spring Roll Wrapper in the water and move it around gently for 15 seconds.

Add about a 1/4 cup of fruit and a small handful of baby spinach.

Roll the roll up similar to a burrito.

Cut in half and dunk in chocolate or caramel.

Enjoy!

