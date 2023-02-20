Meatless Fridays: Where to find a fish fry near you this Lent

You don’t have to be Catholic to love a fish fry. Here’s a list of dinners going on throughout Lent in the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — Looking for a fish fry to fulfill your meatless Friday needs this Lent? WQAD’s got you covered!

The 2023 season of Lent is observed Feb. 22 to April 8. To help get you through the 40 days and 40 nights leading up to Easter, we've compiled a list of fish fries going on in the Quad Cities area.

Know of a Quad Cities area fish fry we missed? Send a message to our Facebook page or an email to news@wqad.com to let us know.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church

The church's annual fish fry is back in Davenport and Mount Pleasant for 2023 every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu of baked and fried fish, baked potatoes, fries, coleslaw, grilled cheese, desserts and drinks.

Location : 2626 Boies Avenue, Davenport, IA 52802

: 2626 Boies Avenue, Davenport, IA 52802 Cost: Grab an adult-sized meal for $14, a child-sized meal for $5 and a dessert for just $1 apiece.

Orders for this event must be placed before each Friday at noon by calling one of three phone numbers:

(319)931-7036

(319)931-6781

(319)931-5466

Orders can be paid for at the pick-up location at the Manning Hall drive-up kitchen door. Dine-in is also available at Manning Hall.

Location: 607 S Jackson St. Mount Pleasant, IA 52641

607 S Jackson St. Mount Pleasant, IA 52641 Cost: An adult meal costs $12 and consists of a fried or baked fillet or 6 jumbo shrimp, a baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce and a dinner roll. Extra fillets or shrimp costs $6. Kids' meal cost $6 and come with a fillet, shrimp or grilled cheese, fries, coleslaw or applesauce, and a roll.

Visitation Catholic School

Visitation Catholic School runs its Fish Fry Fridays from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 24, March 3, March 10 and March 24. The school offers dine-in, carry-out, or drive-through meals.

Location: 107 South Lexington Avenue, Kewanee, IL 61443.

107 South Lexington Avenue, Kewanee, IL 61443. Cost: Each meal includes a spread of fish, two sides, a dinner roll, a drink and dessert for $15. Additional slides or a slice of cheese pizza is also available for $3.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

The Blessed Father Pro Men's Club is hosting this year's fish fries at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Silvis. The fish fries take place 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent starting Feb. 24

Location: 800 17th St., Silvis, IL 61282

800 17th St., Silvis, IL 61282 Cost: The menu features a fried catfish fillet, fried shrimp, baked cod, baked potatoes and a salad bar. The price was not listed in the Feb. 12 news bulletin, but in recent years, it cost $12.

Knights of Columbus in West Burlington

The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Fridays starting Feb. 24 at the Saints Mary and Patrick Parish Center in West Burlington, dine-in or carry-out.

Location: 502 West Mt. Pleasant St., West Burlington, IA 52655.

502 West Mt. Pleasant St., West Burlington, IA 52655. Cost: For $13, you’ll get fish or shrimp, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and a drink, and the youth groups will provide desserts. The proceeds will be donated to the Burlington Police Department and Notre Dame Scholarship.

Knights of Columbus in Muscatine