Meatless Fridays: Where to find a fish fry near you this Lent

MOLINE, Ill. — Looking for a fish fry to fulfill your meatless Friday needs this Lent? WQAD’s got you covered!
The 2023 season of Lent is observed Feb. 22 to April 8. To help get you through the 40 days and 40 nights leading up to Easter, we've compiled a list of fish fries going on in the Quad Cities area.
Know of a Quad Cities area fish fry we missed? Send a message to our Facebook page or an email to news@wqad.com to let us know.
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
The church's annual fish fry is back in Davenport and Mount Pleasant for 2023 every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu of baked and fried fish, baked potatoes, fries, coleslaw, grilled cheese, desserts and drinks.
- Location: 2626 Boies Avenue, Davenport, IA 52802
- Cost: Grab an adult-sized meal for $14, a child-sized meal for $5 and a dessert for just $1 apiece.
Orders for this event must be placed before each Friday at noon by calling one of three phone numbers:
- (319)931-7036
- (319)931-6781
- (319)931-5466
Orders can be paid for at the pick-up location at the Manning Hall drive-up kitchen door. Dine-in is also available at Manning Hall.
- Location: 607 S Jackson St. Mount Pleasant, IA 52641
- Cost: An adult meal costs $12 and consists of a fried or baked fillet or 6 jumbo shrimp, a baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce and a dinner roll. Extra fillets or shrimp costs $6. Kids' meal cost $6 and come with a fillet, shrimp or grilled cheese, fries, coleslaw or applesauce, and a roll.
Visitation Catholic School
Visitation Catholic School runs its Fish Fry Fridays from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 24, March 3, March 10 and March 24. The school offers dine-in, carry-out, or drive-through meals.
- Location: 107 South Lexington Avenue, Kewanee, IL 61443.
- Cost: Each meal includes a spread of fish, two sides, a dinner roll, a drink and dessert for $15. Additional slides or a slice of cheese pizza is also available for $3.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
- The Blessed Father Pro Men's Club is hosting this year's fish fries at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Silvis. The fish fries take place 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent starting Feb. 24
- Location: 800 17th St., Silvis, IL 61282
- Cost: The menu features a fried catfish fillet, fried shrimp, baked cod, baked potatoes and a salad bar. The price was not listed in the Feb. 12 news bulletin, but in recent years, it cost $12.
Knights of Columbus in West Burlington
- The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Fridays starting Feb. 24 at the Saints Mary and Patrick Parish Center in West Burlington, dine-in or carry-out.
- Location: 502 West Mt. Pleasant St., West Burlington, IA 52655.
- Cost: For $13, you’ll get fish or shrimp, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and a drink, and the youth groups will provide desserts. The proceeds will be donated to the Burlington Police Department and Notre Dame Scholarship.
Knights of Columbus in Muscatine
- The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday throughout Lent at Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School in Muscatine.
- Location: 2407 Cedar St., Muscatine, IA 52761
- Cost: Each meal costs $12 for those 13 and older and $6 for those 5-12. Meals include fried fish and/or shrimp, baked beans, a baked potato, coleslaw and a cookie. Add on extra fish or shrimp to your order for $2. Both drive-through and dine-in services are available.