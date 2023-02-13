Need a last-minute Valentine's snack? Try these chocolate peanut butter bites

Whether you're spending Valentine's Day together or alone, a chocolate-and-peanut-butter snack could make it even sweeter.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up a bite-sized chocolate and peanut butter snack that's bound to make your Valentine's Day sweeter.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bites

Serves 64

All you need:

1 cup Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter.

1 ¼ cup heavy cream, divided.

6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, roughly chopped.

2 tbsp. Hy-Vee unsalted butter.

Hy-Vee cocoa powder for rolling.

RX sugar dyed red for additional sugar rolling.

All you do:

In a heavy 2-quart saucepan over medium heat, stir together peanut butter and 1/2 cup cream until combined. Spread in the bottom of an 8-inch-square baking pan. Place chocolate in a medium-sized bowl. In a heavy 2-quart saucepan, bring the remaining 3/4 cup cream and butter just to a boil, stirring occasionally. Pour the cream mixture over the chocolate. Whisk until smooth. Pour over the peanut butter layer. Refrigerate until firm. Using a teaspoon measure, scoop out slightly heaping teaspoonfuls of the chocolate-peanut butter mixture. Roll into a marble. If the mixture becomes too soft to roll, refrigerate until firm. If desired, roll marbles in cocoa powder or sugar.