Need a last-minute Valentine's snack? Try these chocolate peanut butter bites

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up a bite-sized chocolate and peanut butter snack that's bound to make your Valentine's Day sweeter.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bites
Serves 64
All you need:
- 1 cup Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter.
- 1 ¼ cup heavy cream, divided.
- 6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, roughly chopped.
- 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee unsalted butter.
- Hy-Vee cocoa powder for rolling.
- RX sugar dyed red for additional sugar rolling.
All you do:
- In a heavy 2-quart saucepan over medium heat, stir together peanut butter and 1/2 cup cream until combined. Spread in the bottom of an 8-inch-square baking pan.
- Place chocolate in a medium-sized bowl.
- In a heavy 2-quart saucepan, bring the remaining 3/4 cup cream and butter just to a boil, stirring occasionally.
- Pour the cream mixture over the chocolate. Whisk until smooth. Pour over the peanut butter layer.
- Refrigerate until firm.
- Using a teaspoon measure, scoop out slightly heaping teaspoonfuls of the chocolate-peanut butter mixture. Roll into a marble. If the mixture becomes too soft to roll, refrigerate until firm.
- If desired, roll marbles in cocoa powder or sugar.
