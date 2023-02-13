x
Meal Prep Monday

Need a last-minute Valentine's snack? Try these chocolate peanut butter bites

Whether you're spending Valentine's Day together or alone, a chocolate-and-peanut-butter snack could make it even sweeter.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up a bite-sized chocolate and peanut butter snack that's bound to make your Valentine's Day sweeter.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bites

Credit: Hy-Vee

Serves 64

All you need:

  • 1 cup Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter.
  • 1 ¼ cup heavy cream, divided.
  • 6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, roughly chopped.
  • 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee unsalted butter.
  • Hy-Vee cocoa powder for rolling.
  • RX sugar dyed red for additional sugar rolling.

All you do:

  1. In a heavy 2-quart saucepan over medium heat, stir together peanut butter and 1/2 cup cream until combined. Spread in the bottom of an 8-inch-square baking pan.
  2. Place chocolate in a medium-sized bowl.
  3. In a heavy 2-quart saucepan, bring the remaining 3/4 cup cream and butter just to a boil, stirring occasionally.
  4. Pour the cream mixture over the chocolate. Whisk until smooth. Pour over the peanut butter layer.
  5. Refrigerate until firm.
  6. Using a teaspoon measure, scoop out slightly heaping teaspoonfuls of the chocolate-peanut butter mixture. Roll into a marble. If the mixture becomes too soft to roll, refrigerate until firm.
  7. If desired, roll marbles in cocoa powder or sugar.

Check out more Meal Prep Monday recipes and hacks on News 8's YouTube channel

