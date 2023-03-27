Try this delicious PB & J chia pudding!

Searching for your new favorite sweet snack? We've got the answer. Peanut butter and jelly pairs beautifully with berries and yogurt in this delicious parfait!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up some delicious peanut butter and jelly fruit parfait!

Serves 2

All you need:

2/3 cup vanilla-flavored coconut milk

2/3 cup Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt

1 ½ tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup

¼ cup Hy-Vee Creamy Peanut butter, divided

¼ cup Hy-Vee chia seeds

¼ cup Hy-Vee grape jelly, divided

½ cup Hy-Vee vanilla almond granola, divided

½ cup fresh blueberries, halved if desired; divided

2 tbsp. pepitas, divided

2 tbsp. Hy-Vee drained cranberries, divided

All you do:

Combine coconut milk, yogurt, maple syrup and chia seeds in a medium bowl. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Spoon ½ cup chia mixture into each of two 16-oz. glasses. Layer each with 1 Tbsp. peanut butter, 1 Tbsp. jelly, 2 Tbsp. granola, 2 Tbsp. blueberries, 1½ tsp. pepitas and 1½ tsp. dried cranberries. Repeat layers. Cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.