Try this delicious PB & J chia pudding!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up some delicious peanut butter and jelly fruit parfait!
Serves 2
All you need:
- 2/3 cup vanilla-flavored coconut milk
- 2/3 cup Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt
- 1 ½ tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee Creamy Peanut butter, divided
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee chia seeds
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee grape jelly, divided
- ½ cup Hy-Vee vanilla almond granola, divided
- ½ cup fresh blueberries, halved if desired; divided
- 2 tbsp. pepitas, divided
- 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee drained cranberries, divided
All you do:
- Combine coconut milk, yogurt, maple syrup and chia seeds in a medium bowl. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Spoon ½ cup chia mixture into each of two 16-oz. glasses. Layer each with 1 Tbsp. peanut butter, 1 Tbsp. jelly, 2 Tbsp. granola, 2 Tbsp. blueberries, 1½ tsp. pepitas and 1½ tsp. dried cranberries. Repeat layers.
- Cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.
