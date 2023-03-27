x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meal Prep Monday

Try this delicious PB & J chia pudding!

Searching for your new favorite sweet snack? We've got the answer. Peanut butter and jelly pairs beautifully with berries and yogurt in this delicious parfait!

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up some delicious peanut butter and jelly fruit parfait!

WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand.

PB & J Chia Pudding

Credit: WQAD

Serves 2

All you need:

  • 2/3 cup vanilla-flavored coconut milk
  • 2/3 cup Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 ½ tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee Creamy Peanut butter, divided
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee chia seeds
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee grape jelly, divided
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee vanilla almond granola, divided
  • ½ cup fresh blueberries, halved if desired; divided
  • 2 tbsp. pepitas, divided
  • 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee drained cranberries, divided

All you do:

  1. Combine coconut milk, yogurt, maple syrup and chia seeds in a medium bowl. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  2. Spoon ½ cup chia mixture into each of two 16-oz. glasses. Layer each with 1 Tbsp. peanut butter, 1 Tbsp. jelly, 2 Tbsp. granola, 2 Tbsp. blueberries, 1½ tsp. pepitas and 1½ tsp. dried cranberries. Repeat layers.
  3. Cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App 
► Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Check out more Meal Prep Monday recipes and hacks on News 8's YouTube channel

Before You Leave, Check This Out