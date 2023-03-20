Try some delicious Choclaty Avocado Pudding!

Ditch the milk and cream with this smooth chocolate avocado-based pudding. It's so rich in chocolate flavor, you won't notice the avocados.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up a chocolate pudding that's so rich that you might not even notice it's made with avocado!

Serves 4

All you need:

2 avocados, very ripe, seeded, peeled and halved

½ cup Dutch-processed cocoa

½ cup agave nectar

½ cup Hy-Vee vanilla almond milk

1 tsp. Hy-Vee vanilla extract

Chopped pistachios, if desired

All you do:

Place avocados, cocoa, agave, nectar, almond milk, and vanilla in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Divide mixture among four dessert dishes. Garnish with pistachios, if desired.