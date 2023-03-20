Try some delicious Choclaty Avocado Pudding!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up a chocolate pudding that's so rich that you might not even notice it's made with avocado!
Serves 4
All you need:
- 2 avocados, very ripe, seeded, peeled and halved
- ½ cup Dutch-processed cocoa
- ½ cup agave nectar
- ½ cup Hy-Vee vanilla almond milk
- 1 tsp. Hy-Vee vanilla extract
- Chopped pistachios, if desired
All you do:
- Place avocados, cocoa, agave, nectar, almond milk, and vanilla in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Divide mixture among four dessert dishes. Garnish with pistachios, if desired.
