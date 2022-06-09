Here's a Taco Tuesday recipe that's great for low budgets and easy prep!

MOLINE, Ill. — Taco Tuesday is about to get easier and cheaper with this taco bake recipe featuring smart ingredient choices. Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss joined News 8's Shelby Kluver to kick off Family Meals Month with a meal that saves on time and budget.
Serves 8
All you need:
- 1 (8-oz.) tube Hy-Ve original refrigerated crescent rolls
- 1 (16-oz) can That’s Smart! Refried beans
- 1 (1-lbs.) pkg. 90%-lean ground beef
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 2 tbsp, That’s Smart! Chili powder 1 tsp. That’s Smart! Onion powder
- 1 tsp. That’s Smart! Seasoning salt
- 1 cup Hy-Vee Colby jack cheese
- Desired toppings such as shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, That’s Smart! Sliced black olives, sour cream, and fresh jalapeno slices.
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Unroll crescent roll dough without separating portions. Press crescent roll sheet into prepared pan. Spread refried beans over dough; set aside.
- In a large skillet, cook ground beef and onions over medium heat until onions are tender and beef is no longer pink (165 degrees), about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chili powder, onion powder, and seasoning salt. Cook and stir 1 minute more.
- Evenly spread ground beef mixture over refried beans. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 30 minutes uncovered or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
- Remove pan from oven and top with desired taco toppers such as shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, That’s Smart! sliced black olives, and/or fresh jalapeno slices. Serve immediately.
