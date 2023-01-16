This snack of a sandwich is easy to make and fun to eat! Here's the recipe

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how you can take That's It Bars and make them into delicious snacks for the whole week.
That's It Bar snack sandwiches
Chocolate + blueberry sandwich:
- That's It Blueberry Fruit Bar.
- Spread: Chocolate sunflower seed butter.
- Topping: Mini chocolate chips.
Strawberry + sunbutter sandwich:
- That's It Strawberry Fruit Bar.
- Spread: Sunflower seed butter.
- Topping: Strawberry granola.
