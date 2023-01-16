x
Meal Prep Monday

This snack of a sandwich is easy to make and fun to eat! Here's the recipe

This week we have three different ways for you to make snack sandwiches with That's It Bars! They're sure to make your meal prep faster and easier.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how you can take That's It Bars and make them into delicious snacks for the whole week. 

That's It Bar snack sandwiches

Find more snack sandwich ideas by clicking/tapping here. 

Chocolate + blueberry sandwich:

  • That's It Blueberry Fruit Bar.
  • Spread: Chocolate sunflower seed butter.
  • Topping: Mini chocolate chips.

Strawberry + sunbutter sandwich:

  • That's It Strawberry Fruit Bar.
  • Spread: Sunflower seed butter.
  • Topping: Strawberry granola.

