Put pork and your favorite veggies and beans together for this easy-to-cook stew!

Aside from being healthy and tasty, this stew is easy to cook over the course of an afternoon or a whole day.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to mix pork and your favorite beans and veggies for a great stew that you can cook over the course of an afternoon or a whole day!

Serves 6

All you need:

1 ½ lbs Midwest Pork ground pork sausage

5 cups Hy-Vee vegetable stock

1 cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped white onions

1 (15-oz) can Hy-Vee no-salt added dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-oz) can Hy-Vee pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5 oz) can Hy-Vee no-salt added diced tomatoes, undrained

1 (6 oz) can Hy-Vee tomato paste

2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced

2 stalk(s) celery, sliced

3 Hy-Vee dried bay leaves

2 tbsp refrigerated minced garlic

1 tsp Hy-Vee ground black pepper

½ tsp Hy-Vee dried oregano leaves

½ tsp Hy-Vee dried thyme leaves

¼ tsp Hy-Vee ground sage

2 cups green or rainbow Swiss chard, stalks and ribs removed, leaves chopped

Fresh Italian parsley, for garnish

All you do:

Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until brown, stirring to break into crumbles; drain. Transfer sausage to a 6-quart slow cooker. Add vegetable stock, onions, beans, undrained tomatoes, tomato paste, carrots, celery, bay leaves, garlic, pepper, oregano, thyme, and sage. Cover and cook on HIGH for 5 hours or on LOW for 10 hours. Add Swiss chard; cover and cook on HIGH for 30 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaves; ladle soup into bowls. Garnish with parsley, if desired.