Put pork and your favorite veggies and beans together for this easy-to-cook stew!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to mix pork and your favorite beans and veggies for a great stew that you can cook over the course of an afternoon or a whole day!
Serves 6
All you need:
- 1 ½ lbs Midwest Pork ground pork sausage
- 5 cups Hy-Vee vegetable stock
- 1 cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped white onions
- 1 (15-oz) can Hy-Vee no-salt added dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15-oz) can Hy-Vee pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (14.5 oz) can Hy-Vee no-salt added diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 (6 oz) can Hy-Vee tomato paste
- 2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2 stalk(s) celery, sliced
- 3 Hy-Vee dried bay leaves
- 2 tbsp refrigerated minced garlic
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee ground black pepper
- ½ tsp Hy-Vee dried oregano leaves
- ½ tsp Hy-Vee dried thyme leaves
- ¼ tsp Hy-Vee ground sage
- 2 cups green or rainbow Swiss chard, stalks and ribs removed, leaves chopped
- Fresh Italian parsley, for garnish
All you do:
- Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until brown, stirring to break into crumbles; drain. Transfer sausage to a 6-quart slow cooker. Add vegetable stock, onions, beans, undrained tomatoes, tomato paste, carrots, celery, bay leaves, garlic, pepper, oregano, thyme, and sage. Cover and cook on HIGH for 5 hours or on LOW for 10 hours.
- Add Swiss chard; cover and cook on HIGH for 30 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaves; ladle soup into bowls. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
