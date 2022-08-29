x
Meal Prep Monday

Enjoy the taste of Hawaii with these pineapple-topped pork chop

Sweet, tangy, and so easy! Just add pork loin chops, pineapple tidbits, and barbecue sauce to a slow cooker and serve with rice.

Slow Cooker Hawaiian Pork Chops

Credit: Hy-Vee
  • Serves: 4
  • Prep Time: 10 minutes 
  • Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes 

All You Need: 

  • 1 (1-lbs) pkg. Midwest Pork boneless pork loin chops 
  • 1 (8 oz.) can That’s Smart! Pineapple tidbits with juice, undrained 
  • 1 (18 oz.) bottle That’s Smart! Hickory barbeque sauce 
  • 1 (10 oz.) pkg. Hy-Vee frozen brown rice 
  • 1 pkg. Hy-Vee frozen broccoli florets 

All You Do: 

  1. Add pork chops, undrained pineapple tidbits with juice, and barbeque sauce to a 3-to-4-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH for 3 hours or LOW for 6 hours or until pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Remove pork chops from slow cooker and reserve pineapple barbeque sauce for serving. 
  2. Just before serving, microwave rice according to package directions. Divide cooked rice between 4 serving plates and top with cooked pork chops and reserved pineapple-barbeque sauce.

