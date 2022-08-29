Enjoy the taste of Hawaii with these pineapple-topped pork chop

MOLINE, Ill —
- Serves: 4
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes
All You Need:
- 1 (1-lbs) pkg. Midwest Pork boneless pork loin chops
- 1 (8 oz.) can That’s Smart! Pineapple tidbits with juice, undrained
- 1 (18 oz.) bottle That’s Smart! Hickory barbeque sauce
- 1 (10 oz.) pkg. Hy-Vee frozen brown rice
- 1 pkg. Hy-Vee frozen broccoli florets
All You Do:
- Add pork chops, undrained pineapple tidbits with juice, and barbeque sauce to a 3-to-4-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH for 3 hours or LOW for 6 hours or until pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Remove pork chops from slow cooker and reserve pineapple barbeque sauce for serving.
- Just before serving, microwave rice according to package directions. Divide cooked rice between 4 serving plates and top with cooked pork chops and reserved pineapple-barbeque sauce.