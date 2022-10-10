This sweet and salty treat is healthy and tastes great too!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

This week, News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss have a sweet and salty peanut butter hummus recipe that tastes like the best peanut butter cookie dough you've ever had.

Serves 12

All you need:

1 (15-oz. can Hy-Vee no-salt-added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1/3 cup Skippy creamy peanut butter

¼ cup agave nectar

2 tbsp. PB2 peanut butter powder

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. Hy-Vee salt

2 to 3 tsp. water, or as needed for desired consistency

Peanuts, chopped for garnish

Desired Dippers:

Assorted fresh fruit such as apples, pears or strawberries

Hy-Vee pretzel sticks

Plain pita chips

Vanilla wafer cookies

Hy-Vee graham crackers

All you do:

Place garbanzo beans in a food processor. Cover and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add creamy peanut butter, agave nectar, peanut butter powder, vanilla, and salt. Cover and process until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add water, as needed, to food processor to reach desired consistency. Transfer hummus to a serving bowl. Garnish with chopped peanuts, if desired. Serve with desired dippers.