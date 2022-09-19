These no-bake peanut butter granola bars are customizable for your kid's after-school snack

These budget-friendly bars are sure to make meal planning easier this week! Make it an after-school snack or a grab-and-go breakfast.

MOLINE, Ill. — We're back with another recipe to make your meal prepping easier this week!

Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss joined News 8's Shelby Kluver to prepare these delicious bars. Try them for breakfast or as an after-school snack.

The best part — they're customizable, meaning even the pickiest eater can enjoy them.

Serves 20

All you need:

1 cup creamy peanut butter.

½ cup honey.

3 cups 100% whole grain, quick-cooking oats.

¾ cup desired mix-ins, such as dried fruit, nuts, and/or chocolate chips.

All you do:

Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with wax paper; set aside.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine peanut butter and honey. Microwave at 30-second increments, whisking between each increment until melted and well combined. Stir in oats; cool slightly. If desired, add mix-ins.

Pour the oatmeal mixture into the prepared pan. Refrigerate for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from refrigerator and cut into 20 bars. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

