These no-bake peanut butter granola bars are customizable for your kid's after-school snack

MOLINE, Ill. — We're back with another recipe to make your meal prepping easier this week!
Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss joined News 8's Shelby Kluver to prepare these delicious bars. Try them for breakfast or as an after-school snack.
The best part — they're customizable, meaning even the pickiest eater can enjoy them.
Serves 20
All you need:
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter.
- ½ cup honey.
- 3 cups 100% whole grain, quick-cooking oats.
- ¾ cup desired mix-ins, such as dried fruit, nuts, and/or chocolate chips.
All you do:
- Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with wax paper; set aside.
- In a microwave-safe bowl, combine peanut butter and honey. Microwave at 30-second increments, whisking between each increment until melted and well combined. Stir in oats; cool slightly. If desired, add mix-ins.
- Pour the oatmeal mixture into the prepared pan. Refrigerate for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from refrigerator and cut into 20 bars. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
