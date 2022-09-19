x
Meal Prep Monday

These no-bake peanut butter granola bars are customizable for your kid's after-school snack

These budget-friendly bars are sure to make meal planning easier this week! Make it an after-school snack or a grab-and-go breakfast.

MOLINE, Ill. — We're back with another recipe to make your meal prepping easier this week! 

Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss joined News 8's Shelby Kluver to prepare these delicious bars. Try them for breakfast or as an after-school snack. 

The best part — they're customizable, meaning even the pickiest eater can enjoy them. 

No-Bake Peanut Butter Granola Bars

Serves 20

Credit: Hy-Vee

All you need:

  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter.
  • ½ cup honey.
  • 3 cups 100% whole grain, quick-cooking oats.
  • ¾ cup desired mix-ins, such as dried fruit, nuts, and/or chocolate chips.

All you do: 

  • Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with wax paper; set aside.
  • In a microwave-safe bowl, combine peanut butter and honey. Microwave at 30-second increments, whisking between each increment until melted and well combined. Stir in oats; cool slightly. If desired, add mix-ins.
  • Pour the oatmeal mixture into the prepared pan. Refrigerate for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from refrigerator and cut into 20 bars. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

