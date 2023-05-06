In a recipe rut? This marinade hack can turn tough proteins tender

Have you heard of kefir? The lactic acid contains 12 live and probiotic cultures, making it perfect for resting with meat overnight while helping boost your mood!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to transform even the toughest, most bland cuts of meat into tender, juicy masterpieces.

This week, we're relying on kefir to marinade our proteins. It's a great wellbeing tool because it contains 12 live and probiotic cultures. Research shows that probiotic-rich foods improve one's mental health and overall mood. Plus, it's a lactic acid, meaning it's generally ok to let meat rest in it overnight.

#1 - Curry Kefir Marinade

1/4 cup Plain Whole Milk Kefir

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp hot sauce

1 tsp minced garlic

Salt & pepper

#2 - Chipotle Kefir Marinade

1/4 cup Plain Whole Milk Kefir

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tbsp adobo sauce

1/4 tsp paprika

1 tsp brown sugar

1 clove garlic minced

1 tbsp lime juice

1/8 tsp salt

#3 - Greek Kefir Marinade

1/4 cup Plain Whole Milk Kefir

2 tbsp olive oil

zest of 1/2 lemon

1 lemon, juiced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp rosemary

1 tsp thyme

pinch of salt and pepper