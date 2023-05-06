In a recipe rut? This marinade hack can turn tough proteins tender

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to transform even the toughest, most bland cuts of meat into tender, juicy masterpieces.
This week, we're relying on kefir to marinade our proteins. It's a great wellbeing tool because it contains 12 live and probiotic cultures. Research shows that probiotic-rich foods improve one's mental health and overall mood. Plus, it's a lactic acid, meaning it's generally ok to let meat rest in it overnight.
WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand.
#1 - Curry Kefir Marinade
- 1/4 cup Plain Whole Milk Kefir
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp curry powder
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 1/2 tsp hot sauce
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- Salt & pepper
#2 - Chipotle Kefir Marinade
- 1/4 cup Plain Whole Milk Kefir
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tbsp adobo sauce
- 1/4 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1/8 tsp salt
#3 - Greek Kefir Marinade
- 1/4 cup Plain Whole Milk Kefir
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- zest of 1/2 lemon
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp rosemary
- 1 tsp thyme
- pinch of salt and pepper
Check out more Meal Prep Monday recipes and hacks on News 8's YouTube channel