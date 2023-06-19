A fast & easy edible cookie dough recipe for your busy week

There are no eggs in sight, here! And with a spoonful of kefir, this cookie dough recipe is creamy, dreamy and delicious.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a sweet treat with zero eggs. This edible cookie dough recipe is not only safe to eat but also features kefir, a known mood booster that helps keep this dough creamy and delicious.

Kefir contains 12 live and probiotic cultures, making it a great well-being tool. Research has shown that probiotic-rich foods help decrease anxiety symptoms and boost one's mental health.

It's also a lactic acid, which means you can use the leftovers for an easy, delicious meat marinade that'll turn even your toughest proteins tender and juicy.

Please note, if you want to substitute almond flour for regular flour, you'll have to bake it. You risk contracting a foodborne illness when consuming raw flour.

All you need:

4 tbsp Vanilla Whole Milk Kefir

1 cup almond flour

1/2 cup chocolate chips, mini

1 1/2 tbsp coconut flour

2-3 tbsp maple sugar

1/8 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

2-3 tbsp coconut oil

All you do:

Blend everything together besides the chocolate chips, stir those in when the batter has formed. Place mixture in the refrigerator to firm the dough.