The set it and forget it meal: Cola Pot Roast

For those busy summer nights when you don't want to think about cooking, this pot roast sits in a slow cooker for 8 hours until it's tender and falling apart.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a weeknight dinner that's as simple as dumping everything into a slow cooker and forgetting about it! The secret to keeping this pot roast juicy and tender: a soft drink you've definitely heard of. But... we're putting a twist on it!

For this recipe, we're using Zevia Cola. It's a naturally sweetened soda alternative that works as a healthy alternative to typical cola drinks. You can find it at your local Hy-Vee today.

Serves 8

All you need:

1 (2.5 pound) lean chuck roast

1 envelope(s) Hy-Vee onion soup mix

1 (12 oz) can Zevia Cola

1 tbsp. Hy-Vee flour

¼ cup cold water

All you do:

Place chuck roast in a greased slow cooker. Sprinkle onion soup mix over roast. Pour Zevia on top. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours or until roast is tender. Remove roast from slow cooker. Pour cooking liquid into a saucepan, skim off and discard fat. Bring cooking liquid to a simmer. Whisk together flour and water and whisk into cooking liquid. Simmer for 5 to 10 minutes or until desired consistency is reached. Gravy will thicken upon standing. Serve roast with gravy.