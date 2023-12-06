The set it and forget it meal: Cola Pot Roast

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a weeknight dinner that's as simple as dumping everything into a slow cooker and forgetting about it! The secret to keeping this pot roast juicy and tender: a soft drink you've definitely heard of. But... we're putting a twist on it!
For this recipe, we're using Zevia Cola. It's a naturally sweetened soda alternative that works as a healthy alternative to typical cola drinks. You can find it at your local Hy-Vee today.
Serves 8
All you need:
- 1 (2.5 pound) lean chuck roast
- 1 envelope(s) Hy-Vee onion soup mix
- 1 (12 oz) can Zevia Cola
- 1 tbsp. Hy-Vee flour
- ¼ cup cold water
All you do:
- Place chuck roast in a greased slow cooker. Sprinkle onion soup mix over roast. Pour Zevia on top.
- Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours or until roast is tender.
- Remove roast from slow cooker. Pour cooking liquid into a saucepan, skim off and discard fat. Bring cooking liquid to a simmer. Whisk together flour and water and whisk into cooking liquid. Simmer for 5 to 10 minutes or until desired consistency is reached. Gravy will thicken upon standing.
- Serve roast with gravy.
