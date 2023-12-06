x
Meal Prep Monday

The set it and forget it meal: Cola Pot Roast

For those busy summer nights when you don't want to think about cooking, this pot roast sits in a slow cooker for 8 hours until it's tender and falling apart.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a weeknight dinner that's as simple as dumping everything into a slow cooker and forgetting about it! The secret to keeping this pot roast juicy and tender: a soft drink you've definitely heard of. But... we're putting a twist on it!

For this recipe, we're using Zevia Cola. It's a naturally sweetened soda alternative that works as a healthy alternative to typical cola drinks. You can find it at your local Hy-Vee today.

Cola Pot Roast

Credit: Shelby Kluver
Meal Prep Monday: Cola pot roast

Serves 8

All you need:

  • 1 (2.5 pound) lean chuck roast 
  • 1 envelope(s) Hy-Vee onion soup mix 
  • 1 (12 oz) can Zevia Cola 
  • 1 tbsp. Hy-Vee flour 
  • ¼ cup cold water

All you do:

  1. Place chuck roast in a greased slow cooker. Sprinkle onion soup mix over roast. Pour Zevia on top.
  2. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours or until roast is tender.
  3. Remove roast from slow cooker. Pour cooking liquid into a saucepan, skim off and discard fat. Bring cooking liquid to a simmer. Whisk together flour and water and whisk into cooking liquid. Simmer for 5 to 10 minutes or until desired consistency is reached. Gravy will thicken upon standing.
  4. Serve roast with gravy.

Check out more Meal Prep Monday recipes and hacks on News 8's YouTube channel

