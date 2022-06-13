x
Meal Prep Monday: Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

This is a simple, low-ingredient chicken dinner than you can start cooking while you've got other things to do.

MOLINE, Ill. — Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

  • Serves: 4
  • Prep Time: 10 minutes
  • Total Time: 4 hours 10 minutes
Credit: Hy-Vee

All You Need:

  • 1 (1-lbs.) pkg. Hy-Vee boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 (1-lbs.) pkg. Hy-Vee Short Cuts fajita vegetables
  • 1 (16 oz.) bottle Hy-Vee mild thick and chunky salsa
  • 4 Hy-Vee fajita size flour toritllas
  • Desired toppings like: shredded cheese, sour cream, cilantro, diced tomatoes, lettuce, avocado

All You Do:

  1. Place chicken in a 4-to-6-quart slow cooker. Top with fajita vegetables and salsa. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 to 10 hours or on HIGH for 4 to 5 hours until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
  2. Remove chicken breasts from slow cooker and shred using two fork. Return to slow cooker and heat through. Serve slow-cooked chicken, veggies, and salsa in flour tortillas topped with desired ingredients.

