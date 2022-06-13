Meal Prep Monday: Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

MOLINE, Ill. — Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
- Serves: 4
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 4 hours 10 minutes
All You Need:
- 1 (1-lbs.) pkg. Hy-Vee boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 (1-lbs.) pkg. Hy-Vee Short Cuts fajita vegetables
- 1 (16 oz.) bottle Hy-Vee mild thick and chunky salsa
- 4 Hy-Vee fajita size flour toritllas
- Desired toppings like: shredded cheese, sour cream, cilantro, diced tomatoes, lettuce, avocado
All You Do:
- Place chicken in a 4-to-6-quart slow cooker. Top with fajita vegetables and salsa. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 to 10 hours or on HIGH for 4 to 5 hours until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
- Remove chicken breasts from slow cooker and shred using two fork. Return to slow cooker and heat through. Serve slow-cooked chicken, veggies, and salsa in flour tortillas topped with desired ingredients.