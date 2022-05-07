Meal Prep Monday: Infused Water (Spa Water)

MOLINE, Ill. —
All You Need:
- 1 gallon filtered water
- 1 cucumber, peeled and sliced
- 1 lemon, sliced
- Fresh mint leaves or other herbs, crushed
- Fresh gingerroot, peeled and sliced
All You Do:
- Combine ingredients in glass pitcher. Chill overnight or for several hours. Serve over ice.
- Want to try more flavors? Add any of the following to a cold glass or pitcher of water to create a delicious spa water:
- Sliced citrus fruits or zest (lemon, lime, orange, grapefruit)
- Crushed mint or other herbs (basil, rosemary, etc.)
- Sliced fresh produce (cucumber, strawberries, melon, etc.)
- Frozen fruit