Meal Prep Monday

Meal Prep Monday: Infused Water (Spa Water)

This simple process can make water a bit more interesting with fruit, vegetables, and herbs.

MOLINE, Ill. —

Infused Water (Spa Water)

Credit: Hy-Vee

All You Need: 

  • 1 gallon filtered water 
  • 1 cucumber, peeled and sliced 
  • 1 lemon, sliced 
  • Fresh mint leaves or other herbs, crushed 
  • Fresh gingerroot, peeled and sliced

All You Do: 

  1. Combine ingredients in glass pitcher. Chill overnight or for several hours. Serve over ice. 
  2. Want to try more flavors? Add any of the following to a cold glass or pitcher of water to create a delicious spa water: 
  3. Sliced citrus fruits or zest (lemon, lime, orange, grapefruit) 
  4. Crushed mint or other herbs (basil, rosemary, etc.) 
  5. Sliced fresh produce (cucumber, strawberries, melon, etc.) 
  6. Frozen fruit

