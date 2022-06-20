x
Meal Prep Monday

Meal Prep Monday: Berry Smoothie Popsicles

An easy-to-make combination of two sweet summer treats.

MOLINE, Ill. — Berry Smoothie Popsicles

  • Serves: 1
  • Prep Time: 10 minutes
  • Total Time: 10 minutes
Credit: Yulia - stock.adobe.com
Homemade berry popsicles decorated berries and mint leaves on a white rustic wooden plank. Overhead view,flat lay.

All you need:

  • 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1/3 cup Hy-Vee vanilla yogurt
  • 1 tbsp. flaxseed meal or chia seeds
  • 1 cup crushed ice
  • Popsicle mold

All You Do:

  1. Place strawberries, raspberries, yogurt and flaxseed meal in a blender; cover and blend well. Add ice and blend until smooth.
  2. Place into popsicle molds and let sit for 2-4 hours or overnight.
  3. Note: Use more or less ice depending on your personal preference.

