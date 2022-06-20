Meal Prep Monday: Berry Smoothie Popsicles

MOLINE, Ill. — Berry Smoothie Popsicles
- Serves: 1
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 10 minutes
All you need:
- 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 1/3 cup Hy-Vee vanilla yogurt
- 1 tbsp. flaxseed meal or chia seeds
- 1 cup crushed ice
- Popsicle mold
All You Do:
- Place strawberries, raspberries, yogurt and flaxseed meal in a blender; cover and blend well. Add ice and blend until smooth.
- Place into popsicle molds and let sit for 2-4 hours or overnight.
- Note: Use more or less ice depending on your personal preference.