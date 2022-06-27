Meal Prep Monday: 3 easy marinades for summer grilling

MOLINE, Ill. —
Citrus Herb Marinade (Seafood)
All You Need:
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil leaves
- 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- 2 clove(s) garlic, chopped
All You Do:
- Combine olive oil, lemon juice, basil, thyme, salt, pepper and garlic in a resealable plastic bag. Add up to 1 pound of seafood, such as scallops or tilapia fillets.
- Refrigerate for up to 30 minutes. Remove seafood from marinade, discard bag and grill as desired.
Greek Yogurt Marinade (Chicken)
All You Need:
- 1 cup Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp. lemon zest
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 3 tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil
- 3 tbsp. fresh rosemary
- 2 clove(s) garlic, minced
- 1 ½ tsp. fresh thyme
- ½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt
- ¼ tsp. Hy-Vee ground black pepper
All You Do:
- In a medium bowl, whisk together yogurt, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, rosemary, garlic, fresh thyme, salt, and pepper.
- Culinary Expert Tip - Use 1 whole recipe to marinate 1-1/2 lbs. of your favorite cut of chicken. Marinate for at least 30 minutes before broiling, baking, pan-frying, or grilling.
Grilled Italian Pork Chops
All You Need:
- ½ cup Hy-Vee light Italian dressing
- 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Dijon mustard
- 4 boneless pork chops
All You Do:
- In a small bowl, combine dressing and mustard; mix well. Pour into dish and add pork chops; turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.
- Heat grill. Remove pork from marinade; discard marinade.
- Grill pork chops over medium heat 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees, turning once. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.