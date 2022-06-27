x
Meal Prep Monday

Meal Prep Monday: 3 easy marinades for summer grilling

Whether you prefer, seafood, chicken, or pork, we've got an easy summer dish to marinate.

MOLINE, Ill. —

Citrus Herb Marinade (Seafood)

Credit: Hy-Vee

All You Need:

  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil leaves
  • 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • 2 clove(s) garlic, chopped

All You Do:

  1. Combine olive oil, lemon juice, basil, thyme, salt, pepper and garlic in a resealable plastic bag. Add up to 1 pound of seafood, such as scallops or tilapia fillets.
  2. Refrigerate for up to 30 minutes. Remove seafood from marinade, discard bag and grill as desired.

Greek Yogurt Marinade (Chicken)

Credit: Hy-Vee

All You Need:

  • 1 cup Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tsp. lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil
  • 3 tbsp. fresh rosemary
  • 2 clove(s) garlic, minced
  • 1 ½ tsp. fresh thyme
  • ½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt
  • ¼ tsp. Hy-Vee ground black pepper

All You Do:

  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together yogurt, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, rosemary, garlic, fresh thyme, salt, and pepper.
  2. Culinary Expert Tip - Use 1 whole recipe to marinate 1-1/2 lbs. of your favorite cut of chicken. Marinate for at least 30 minutes before broiling, baking, pan-frying, or grilling.

Grilled Italian Pork Chops

Credit: Hy-Vee

All You Need:

  • ½ cup Hy-Vee light Italian dressing
  • 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Dijon mustard
  • 4 boneless pork chops

All You Do:

  1. In a small bowl, combine dressing and mustard; mix well. Pour into dish and add pork chops; turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.
  2. Heat grill. Remove pork from marinade; discard marinade.
  3. Grill pork chops over medium heat 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees, turning once. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.

