Got leftover Easter eggs? Try this Greek yogurt egg salad!

Low in calories but high in flavor: it's the delicious twist on the classic egg salad! This recipe swaps mayo out for Greek yogurt for an added health boost.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a healthy twist on the classic egg salad. So whether your eggs are coming straight from the store or are leftover and dyed from Easter, it's the perfect way to set yourself up for success on those busy weeknights.

Serves 10

All you need:

6 Hy-Vee Short Cuts hard-boiled eggs (Or use leftover dyed eggs from Easter!)

¼ cup plain Fairlife Greek yogurt

2 tbsp. green onion, finely chopped

1 tsp. Hy-Vee yellow mustard

¼ tsp. Hy-Vee salt

5 mini bell peppers, halved and seeded, if desired

All you do:

Finely chop 6 hard-boiled eggs, reserving 2 yolks. Mash reserved yolks in a medium bowl. Stir in Greek yogurt, green onion, yellow mustard, and salt. Gently stir remaining hard-boiled eggs into yogurt mixture. If desired, fill mini bell pepper halves with egg salad. Season, to taste, with white or black pepper. Garnish with fresh dill, if desired.