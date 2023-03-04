In a recipe rut? Here's 3 ways to meal prep rotisserie chicken

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to transform the rotisserie chicken into three flavor-packed recipes for those busy weeknights.
If you're short on time, rotisserie chicken is easy to work with and a healthy source of protein, with about 24 grams in a 3-ounce serving. Chicken is also packed with B-Vitamins which are a fundamental source of energy.
WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand.
#1 - Salad
- Add sliced rotisserie chicken to a salad kit
#2 - Sandwiches & Wraps
- Mix chicken slices with chipotle mayo and whatever raw veggies you have on hand. Roll into a whole-wheat tortilla, or use whole-grain bread. Eat cold or grill for a warm and satisfying meal.
#3 - Quesadilla
- Combine shredded rotisserie chicken with a pinch of cumin. Spoon on one half of a whole-wheat tortilla. Sprinkle with shredded Monterey Jack or other cheese. Fold in half and heat in a non-stick skillet on both sides until crispy and brown. No butter or oil needed! Serve with salsa on the side.
Check out more Meal Prep Monday recipes and hacks on News 8's YouTube channel