In a recipe rut? Here's 3 ways to meal prep rotisserie chicken

If you're short on time, rotisserie chicken can pack a protein punch with minimal effort. And we don't have to skimp on the flavor just because we're meal prepping!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to transform the rotisserie chicken into three flavor-packed recipes for those busy weeknights.

If you're short on time, rotisserie chicken is easy to work with and a healthy source of protein, with about 24 grams in a 3-ounce serving. Chicken is also packed with B-Vitamins which are a fundamental source of energy.

#1 - Salad

Add sliced rotisserie chicken to a salad kit

#2 - Sandwiches & Wraps

Mix chicken slices with chipotle mayo and whatever raw veggies you have on hand. Roll into a whole-wheat tortilla, or use whole-grain bread. Eat cold or grill for a warm and satisfying meal.

#3 - Quesadilla

Combine shredded rotisserie chicken with a pinch of cumin. Spoon on one half of a whole-wheat tortilla. Sprinkle with shredded Monterey Jack or other cheese. Fold in half and heat in a non-stick skillet on both sides until crispy and brown. No butter or oil needed! Serve with salsa on the side.