Try this lemon orzo salad for a refreshing meal this week

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to make some delicious lemon orzo salad.
Lemon Orzo Salad
Serves 6
All you need:
- 1 cup Gustare Vita organic orzo.
- 1 Tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil.
- ½ cup bottled Greek vinaigrette salad dressing.
- 2 Tbsp. lemon zest.
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice.
- 3 lemon slices, for garnish.
- 1 medium English cucumber, cut lengthwise and sliced ¼ in. thick.
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes.
- 1 (15.5-oz.) can Hy-Vee no salt added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed.
- 1 (4-oz.) container Soirée traditional feta cheese crumbles.
- ½ cup chopped fresh basil.
- 1/3 cup chopped fresh mint.
- 1/3 cup lemon segments.
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion.
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee pitted Greek kalamata olives, drained.
- Coarsely ground Hy-Vee black pepper, if desired.
All you do:
- Cook orzo according to package directions. Drain and transfer to a small rimmed baking pan. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat. Set aside to cool.
- Whisk together vinaigrette, lemon zest and lemon juice in a small bowl; set aside.
- Heat a medium nonstick skillet over high heat, If lemons are desired for garnish. Add lemon slices; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until lemon slices are heated through and slightly charred on one side. Remove lemon slices; cut into quarters and set aside.
- Place orzo, cucumber, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, feta, basil, mint, lemon segments, red onion and olives in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette mixture; toss to coat. Season to taste with black pepper. Garnish with charred lemon quarters.
Check out more Meal Prep Monday recipes and hacks on News 8's YouTube channel