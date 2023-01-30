x
Meal Prep Monday

Try this lemon orzo salad for a refreshing meal this week

Need an easy meal prep recipe? This one is sure to help you out this week!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to make some delicious lemon orzo salad. 

Lemon Orzo Salad

Credit: WQAD

Serves 6

All you need:

  • 1 cup Gustare Vita organic orzo.
  • 1 Tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil.
  • ½ cup bottled Greek vinaigrette salad dressing.
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon zest.
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice.
  • 3 lemon slices, for garnish.
  • 1 medium English cucumber, cut lengthwise and sliced ¼ in. thick.
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes.
  • 1 (15.5-oz.) can Hy-Vee no salt added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed.
  • 1 (4-oz.) container Soirée traditional feta cheese crumbles.
  • ½ cup chopped fresh basil.
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh mint. 
  • 1/3 cup lemon segments.
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion.
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee pitted Greek kalamata olives, drained.
  • Coarsely ground Hy-Vee black pepper, if desired.

All you do:

  1. Cook orzo according to package directions. Drain and transfer to a small rimmed baking pan. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat. Set aside to cool. 
  2. Whisk together vinaigrette, lemon zest and lemon juice in a small bowl; set aside.  
  3. Heat a medium nonstick skillet over high heat, If lemons are desired for garnish. Add lemon slices; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until lemon slices are heated through and slightly charred on one side. Remove lemon slices; cut into quarters and set aside. 
  4. Place orzo, cucumber, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, feta, basil, mint, lemon segments, red onion and olives in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette mixture; toss to coat. Season to taste with black pepper. Garnish with charred lemon quarters. 

Check out more Meal Prep Monday recipes and hacks on News 8's YouTube channel

