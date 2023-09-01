Here are 3 ways to hard cook eggs for your meal prep

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to prep hard-boiled eggs for any recipe that calls for them. Pack and peel them for your lunch bag or add them to a salad, it's whatever you're feeling!
3 ways to hard cook eggs for meal prep
Serves 32
#1: Boil in a pot
- Bring water to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat. Using a slotted spoon or ladle, gently place eggs, in a single layer, into boiling water.
- Boil for 11 to 12 minutes. Remove eggs with the slotted spoon or ladle; transfer to a bowl of ice water. Cool completely.
#2: Oven baked
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Place an egg in each of the muffin cups in a muffin pan.
- Bake for 30 minutes.
- Transfer eggs with a spoon or tongs to a bowl of ice water. Cool completely.
#3: Pressure cooker
- Place a trivet in the bottom of a 6-qt. Instant Pot or pressure cooker. Pour in 1 cup water.
- Arrange eggs, in a single layer, on a trivet. Lock lid in place; set valve to SEALING position.
- Cook on LOW PRESSURE for 5 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally for 5 minutes. Place towel over release valve; move to VENTING position (Quick Release) to release remaining pressure.
- Carefully remove lid; remove eggs with a slotted spoon or ladle. Transfer to a bowl of ice water. Cool completely.
