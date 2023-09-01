Here are 3 ways to hard cook eggs for your meal prep

Hard-boiled eggs are an easy treat that you can prep for the whole week! Here are the top three ways for you to cook them.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to prep hard-boiled eggs for any recipe that calls for them. Pack and peel them for your lunch bag or add them to a salad, it's whatever you're feeling!

3 ways to hard cook eggs for meal prep

Serves 32

#1: Boil in a pot

Bring water to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat. Using a slotted spoon or ladle, gently place eggs, in a single layer, into boiling water. Boil for 11 to 12 minutes. Remove eggs with the slotted spoon or ladle; transfer to a bowl of ice water. Cool completely.

#2: Oven baked

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place an egg in each of the muffin cups in a muffin pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Transfer eggs with a spoon or tongs to a bowl of ice water. Cool completely.

#3: Pressure cooker

Place a trivet in the bottom of a 6-qt. Instant Pot or pressure cooker. Pour in 1 cup water. Arrange eggs, in a single layer, on a trivet. Lock lid in place; set valve to SEALING position. Cook on LOW PRESSURE for 5 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally for 5 minutes. Place towel over release valve; move to VENTING position (Quick Release) to release remaining pressure. Carefully remove lid; remove eggs with a slotted spoon or ladle. Transfer to a bowl of ice water. Cool completely.