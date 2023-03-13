Green Goddess Dressing pairs beautifully with salad

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up some delicious Green Goddess Dressing!
Serves 5
All you need:
- 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil
- ½ cup loosely packed fresh Italian parsley
- ½ cup Hy-Vee plain low-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp. sliced green onion
- 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Select EVOO
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- ¼ tsp, kosher salt
- 1/8 tsp. Hy-Vee black pepper
All you do:
- Place basil, parsley, yogurt, green onion, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender. Cover and process until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Serve with Hy-Vee smoked salmon or chopped (flavored) tuna on a large salad for an easy lunch for the week.
