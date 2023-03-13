Green Goddess Dressing pairs beautifully with salad

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up some delicious Green Goddess Dressing to go with your romaine or spinach!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up some delicious Green Goddess Dressing!

Serves 5

All you need:

1 cup loosely packed fresh basil

½ cup loosely packed fresh Italian parsley

½ cup Hy-Vee plain low-fat Greek yogurt

2 tbsp. sliced green onion

2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Select EVOO

2 tsp. lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, sliced

¼ tsp, kosher salt

1/8 tsp. Hy-Vee black pepper

All you do:

Place basil, parsley, yogurt, green onion, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender. Cover and process until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Serve with Hy-Vee smoked salmon or chopped (flavored) tuna on a large salad for an easy lunch for the week.