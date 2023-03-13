x
Meal Prep Monday

Green Goddess Dressing pairs beautifully with salad

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up some delicious Green Goddess Dressing to go with your romaine or spinach!
MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up some delicious Green Goddess Dressing!

Green Goddess Dressing

Serves 5

All you need:

  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil
  • ½ cup loosely packed fresh Italian parsley
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee plain low-fat Greek yogurt
  • 2 tbsp. sliced green onion
  • 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Select EVOO
  • 2 tsp. lemon juice
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • ¼ tsp, kosher salt
  • 1/8 tsp. Hy-Vee black pepper

All you do:

  1. Place basil, parsley, yogurt, green onion, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender. Cover and process until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Serve with Hy-Vee smoked salmon or chopped (flavored) tuna on a large salad for an easy lunch for the week.

