Try these grab-and-go egg bites for an easy meal option this week

MOLINE, Ill. —
We're back with another recipe to make your week easier! Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss joins News 8's Shelby Kluver to serve up some tasty egg bites.
- Serves: 6
- Prep Time: 20 minutes
- Total Time: 35 minutes
All You Need:
- 6 Hy-Vee large eggs
- ½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt
- 1/8 tsp. Hy-Vee ground black pepper
- 2 tsp. Gustare Vita olive oil
- 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped white onions
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped red bell peppers
- 1 clove Hy-Vee Short Cuts garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp. fresh oregano finely chopped
- ¼ cup baby kale, chopped
- ¼ cup crumbled goat cheese
All You Do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 12 (1-3/4-inch) muffin cups with nonstick spray; set aside.
- Whisk together eggs, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl; set aside.
- Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat; add onions and cook for 3 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Add red peppers and garlic; cook for 3 minutes more or until peppers are tender. Remove from heat; stir in oregano. Divide mixture among prepared muffin cups. Top each cup with 1 teaspoon kale and 1 teaspoon goat cheese.
- Using a ladle, carefully divide egg mixture among partially filled muffin cups. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until egg is set. Remove egg bites from muffin cups and serve immediately.
