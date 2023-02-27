GORP Trail Mix, an easy and delicious snack option!

It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to easily prepare some delicious trail mix, a delicious and convenient option for the entire family!
GORP Trail Mix
All you need:
- Raisins
- Roasted unsalted peanuts
- Miscellaneous ingredients of your choice, like cereal, pretzels, chocolate chips, peanut butter candy pieces or popcorn.
All you do:
- Add raisins, cocktail peanuts, and miscellaneous ingredients in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly to combine. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
