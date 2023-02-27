x
Meal Prep Monday

GORP Trail Mix, an easy and delicious snack option!

Good old raisins and peanuts trail mix, the perfect after-school or bring-to-work snack!

MOLINE, Ill. —

It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to easily prepare some delicious trail mix, a delicious and convenient option for the entire family!

GORP Trail Mix

Credit: WQAD

All you need:

  • Raisins
  • Roasted unsalted peanuts 
  • Miscellaneous ingredients of your choice, like cereal, pretzels, chocolate chips, peanut butter candy pieces or popcorn.

All you do:

  1. Add raisins, cocktail peanuts, and miscellaneous ingredients in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly to combine. Store in an airtight container at room temperature. 

