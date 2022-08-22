Speed up your breakfast prep time with these fruity pan pancakes

MOLINE, Ill. —
Do you want pancakes but don't have the time for lots of flipping? Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss joined News 8's Shelby Kluver to bake a healthy, fruity pan pancake!
- Serves: 8 (2 each)
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 35 minutes
- Per serving: 180 calories, 3 g fat,
All You Need:
- Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray
- 2 cups Kodiak Power Cakes buttermilk flapjack & waffle mix
- 1 ½ cups Full Circle Market original oat non-dairy beverage
- 2 Hy-Vee large eggs
- 2 Tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100% maple syrup, plus additional for serving
- 2 tsp. Hy-Vee vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. Hy-Vee ground nutmeg
- 1 ½ cups sliced Hy-Vee Short Cuts strawberries
- 1 ½ cups Hy-Vee Short Cuts triple berry blend
All You Do:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 15x10-in. baking pan with parchment; spray with nonstick spray and set aside.
- Stir together pancake mix, oat beverage, eggs, 2 Tbsp. maple syrup, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined. Spread batter in prepared baking pan. Top with strawberries and triple berry blend.
- Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool slightly; cut pancake into 16 pieces. Serve with additional syrup.
- To store, cool pancake pieces completely; wrap each piece in plastic wrap. Store in a freezer-safe container in freezer up to 1 month. To serve, unwrap and reheat 2 pieces in microwave on HIGH for 45 to 60 minutes or until warm.
Watch more Meal Prep Monday recipes, hacks on News 8's YouTube channel