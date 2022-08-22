x
Speed up your breakfast prep time with these fruity pan pancakes

If you want a healthier breakfast or a group event but not all the time and work that goes into pancakes, this easier, fruity dish is just what you need!

MOLINE, Ill. —

Do you want pancakes but don't have the time for lots of flipping? Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss joined News 8's Shelby Kluver to bake a healthy, fruity pan pancake!

Fresh Berry and Maple Sheet Pan Pancakes

  • Serves: 8 (2 each) 
  • Prep Time: 15 minutes 
  • Total Time: 35 minutes 
  • Per serving: 180 calories, 3 g fat, 

All You Need: 

  • Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray 
  • 2 cups Kodiak Power Cakes buttermilk flapjack & waffle mix 
  • 1 ½ cups Full Circle Market original oat non-dairy beverage 
  • 2 Hy-Vee large eggs 
  • 2 Tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100% maple syrup, plus additional for serving 
  • 2 tsp. Hy-Vee vanilla extract 
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt 
  • 1/2 tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon 
  • 1/2 tsp. Hy-Vee ground nutmeg 
  • 1 ½ cups sliced Hy-Vee Short Cuts strawberries 
  • 1 ½ cups Hy-Vee Short Cuts triple berry blend 

All You Do: 

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 15x10-in. baking pan with parchment; spray with nonstick spray and set aside. 
  2. Stir together pancake mix, oat beverage, eggs, 2 Tbsp. maple syrup, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined. Spread batter in prepared baking pan. Top with strawberries and triple berry blend. 
  3. Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool slightly; cut pancake into 16 pieces. Serve with additional syrup. 
  4. To store, cool pancake pieces completely; wrap each piece in plastic wrap. Store in a freezer-safe container in freezer up to 1 month. To serve, unwrap and reheat 2 pieces in microwave on HIGH for 45 to 60 minutes or until warm. 

