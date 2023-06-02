Looking for a healthier dip this Super Bowl Sunday? Try this cheesy spinach blend

When you're stocking your kitchen for Super Bowl Sunday, remember this cheesy spinach dip recipe that makes for an easy, quick and healthy addition to the party.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to prepare a cheesy spinach dip that's an easy, super quick and healthy addition to your Super Bowl Sunday menu!

Serves 12

All you need:

1 (10 oz) pkg Hy-Vee frozen chopped spinach, thawed and liquid squeezed out

1 (6oz) container Hy-Vee nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 (8oz) pkg Hy-Vee low-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

½ Cup Belogioloso Parmesan cheese

½ cup Hy-Vee 2% milk

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. hot sauce

1 tbsp. Hy-Vee Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. salt

Black pepper, to taste

All you do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Transfer to an 8-inch-square baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes or until top is golden.