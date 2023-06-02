Looking for a healthier dip this Super Bowl Sunday? Try this cheesy spinach blend

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to prepare a cheesy spinach dip that's an easy, super quick and healthy addition to your Super Bowl Sunday menu!
Serves 12
All you need:
- 1 (10 oz) pkg Hy-Vee frozen chopped spinach, thawed and liquid squeezed out
- 1 (6oz) container Hy-Vee nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 (8oz) pkg Hy-Vee low-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ Cup Belogioloso Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup Hy-Vee 2% milk
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tbsp. hot sauce
- 1 tbsp. Hy-Vee Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. salt
- Black pepper, to taste
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Transfer to an 8-inch-square baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes or until top is golden.
