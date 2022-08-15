This egg & bean breakfast burrito is sure to make your meal prep easier

MOLINE, Ill. —
Egg & Bean Breakfast Burrito
- Serves 4.
All you need:
- 8 eggs.
- 1 (14-oz) can of no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed.
- 4 whole-grain tortillas.
- 4 tbsp salsa.
- 4 tbsp Mexican cheese.
All you do:
- Crack 8 eggs into a glass bowl and whisk until yolk and white are well combined.
- Pour the eggs into a nonstick pan and scramble them on stovetop over medium heat. Move eggs around to cook the still wet portions. Remove the eggs when they’re still slightly wet and set aside.
- Drain and rinse the canned black beans and set aside.
- Lay 4 tortillas on a flat surface. Place the following on top of each tortilla: 1/4 of egg mixture, ¼ cup black beans, 1 tablespoon salsa and 1 tablespoon cheese.
- Roll the burrito and wrap in tin foil. Freeze.
- When ready to eat, remove tin foil and wrap in paper towel. Microwave for 1 minute. Flip over and microwave for an additional 1 minute 30 seconds.