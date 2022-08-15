x
Meal Prep Monday

This egg & bean breakfast burrito is sure to make your meal prep easier

Breakfast burritos are a popular item at restaurants and grocery stores; here's how you can make them yourself.

Egg & Bean Breakfast Burrito 

  • Serves 4.

All you need: 

  • 8 eggs.
  • 1 (14-oz) can of no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed.
  • 4 whole-grain tortillas. 
  • 4 tbsp salsa. 
  • 4 tbsp Mexican cheese. 

All you do: 

  1. Crack 8 eggs into a glass bowl and whisk until yolk and white are well combined. 
  2. Pour the eggs into a nonstick pan and scramble them on stovetop over medium heat. Move eggs around to cook the still wet portions. Remove the eggs when they’re still slightly wet and set aside. 
  3. Drain and rinse the canned black beans and set aside. 
  4. Lay 4 tortillas on a flat surface. Place the following on top of each tortilla: 1/4 of egg mixture, ¼ cup black beans, 1 tablespoon salsa and 1 tablespoon cheese. 
  5. Roll the burrito and wrap in tin foil. Freeze. 
  6. When ready to eat, remove tin foil and wrap in paper towel. Microwave for 1 minute. Flip over and microwave for an additional 1 minute 30 seconds.

