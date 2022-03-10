x
Meal Prep Monday

Try these dairy-free, white bean and corn quesadillas for an easy meal this week

Using a dairy-free cheese can make this quesadilla recipe even more accessible!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal prepping needs! 

This week, News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss made dairy-free quesadillas for the whole family to enjoy using Daiya dairy-free cheese. We hope you like it, too! 

White Bean and Corn Quesadillas

Serves 2 

All you need:

  • 1 bag Daiya Cutting Board Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend Shreds.
  • 4 medium vegan soft corn tortillas.
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped. 
  • 1 can white kidney (cannellini) beans, drained and rinsed.
  • 1 cup corn kernels, (fresh, canned, or frozen thawed).
  • 1 tsp cumin.
  • 1 tsp chili powder. 
  • ½ tsp garlic powder. 
  • ½ tsp onion powder.
  • ½ tsp salt. 

Corn and Tomato Salsa

  • ½ cup corn kernels, (fresh, canned, or frozen thawed).
  • ½ cup chopped tomatoes.
  • 2 Tbsp chopped red onion.
  • 2 tsp chopped fresh cilantro.
  • 1 tsp lime juice.
  • 1 pinch sea salt.

All you do: 

  1. In a medium bowl mix together beans, corn and bell pepper with cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder and salt. 
  2. Heat grill to 350 F or a non-stick skillet to medium heat. Add one tortilla to skillet and sprinkle with a handful of Mexican 4 Cheese Blend. Top with half the bean mixture, more Cheese Blend and another tortilla. Cook for 5-7 minutes and flip once Cheese Blend has started to melt. Cook second side for 5 minutes more. 
  3. Repeat with remaining tortillas, bean mixture, and Cheese Blend. 
  4. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, toss together all salsa ingredients. 
  5. To serve, cut cooked quesadillas and serve with salsa.

