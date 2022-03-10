Try these dairy-free, white bean and corn quesadillas for an easy meal this week

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal prepping needs!
This week, News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss made dairy-free quesadillas for the whole family to enjoy using Daiya dairy-free cheese. We hope you like it, too!
Serves 2
All you need:
- 1 bag Daiya Cutting Board Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend Shreds.
- 4 medium vegan soft corn tortillas.
- 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped.
- 1 can white kidney (cannellini) beans, drained and rinsed.
- 1 cup corn kernels, (fresh, canned, or frozen thawed).
- 1 tsp cumin.
- 1 tsp chili powder.
- ½ tsp garlic powder.
- ½ tsp onion powder.
- ½ tsp salt.
Corn and Tomato Salsa
- ½ cup corn kernels, (fresh, canned, or frozen thawed).
- ½ cup chopped tomatoes.
- 2 Tbsp chopped red onion.
- 2 tsp chopped fresh cilantro.
- 1 tsp lime juice.
- 1 pinch sea salt.
All you do:
- In a medium bowl mix together beans, corn and bell pepper with cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder and salt.
- Heat grill to 350 F or a non-stick skillet to medium heat. Add one tortilla to skillet and sprinkle with a handful of Mexican 4 Cheese Blend. Top with half the bean mixture, more Cheese Blend and another tortilla. Cook for 5-7 minutes and flip once Cheese Blend has started to melt. Cook second side for 5 minutes more.
- Repeat with remaining tortillas, bean mixture, and Cheese Blend.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, toss together all salsa ingredients.
- To serve, cut cooked quesadillas and serve with salsa.
