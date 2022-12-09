x
Meal Prep Monday

Wake up to a delicious breakfast with these overnight oats!

California Walnuts make a delicious addition to peanut butter, chocolate, and bananas in this quick breakfast option.

MOLINE, Ill. — Need a quick table breakfast or a grab-and-go option? Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss joined News 8's Shelby Kluver to show you how to make your breakfast easier with this overnight oats recipe!

Chunky Monkey Overnight Oats

Credit: Hy-Vee

Serves 4

All you need:

  • 2 cups Hy-Vee 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1 ½ cups Hy-Vee old fashioned oats
  • 2 medium bananas, ripe, cut into chunks, divided
  • ¾ cups California Walnuts, chopped, divided
  • 5 tbsp. Hy-Vee semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided
  • ½ tsp. Hy-Vee vanilla extract

All you do:

  1. Divide milk, oats, 1 medium banana, 1/2 cup walnuts, 3 tablespoons chocolate chips, and vanilla extract equally between 4 mason jars. Cover and shake to combine. Refrigerate overnight.
  2. When ready to serve, top with reserved banana slices, chocolate chips, and walnuts, if desired.

