Wake up to a delicious breakfast with these overnight oats!

California Walnuts make a delicious addition to peanut butter, chocolate, and bananas in this quick breakfast option.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Need a quick table breakfast or a grab-and-go option? Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss joined News 8's Shelby Kluver to show you how to make your breakfast easier with this overnight oats recipe!

Serves 4

All you need:

2 cups Hy-Vee 2% reduced-fat milk

1 ½ cups Hy-Vee old fashioned oats

2 medium bananas, ripe, cut into chunks, divided

¾ cups California Walnuts, chopped, divided

5 tbsp. Hy-Vee semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided

½ tsp. Hy-Vee vanilla extract

All you do:

Divide milk, oats, 1 medium banana, 1/2 cup walnuts, 3 tablespoons chocolate chips, and vanilla extract equally between 4 mason jars. Cover and shake to combine. Refrigerate overnight. When ready to serve, top with reserved banana slices, chocolate chips, and walnuts, if desired.

More Meal Prep Monday recipes

Watch more Meal Prep Monday recipes, hacks on News 8's YouTube channel