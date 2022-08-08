Need a bit-size addition to a kid's lunch or a workout snack? Here's a recipe for carrot cake energy bites!

MOLINE, Ill. —
It's a recipe that's perfect for kids or anyone else that's active! Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss joins News 8's Shelby Kluver to ball up some tasty carrot cake energy bites!
- Serves 12 (2 each)
All you need:
- ¾ cup Hy-Vee California sun-dried raisins
- ½ cup Hy-Vee old-fashioned oats
- ½ cup Hy-Vee dried pineapple
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee chopped pecans
- ¼ cup Full Circle Market organic chia seeds
- 1 1/3 cups shredded carrots
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp Hy-Vee salt
- ¼ tsp Hy-Vee ground ginger (if desired)
All you do:
- Place raisins, oats, pineapple, pecans and chia seeds in a food processor. Cover and pulse until finely chopped.
- Add carrots, cinnamon, vanilla, salt and ginger (optional) to food processor. Cover and process until mixture forms a ball.
- Roll into 24 balls (about 1 tablespoon each). Refrigerate 1 hour prior to serving.
- Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Watch more Meal Prep Monday recipes, hacks on News 8's YouTube channel