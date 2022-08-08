x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meal Prep Monday

Need a bit-size addition to a kid's lunch or a workout snack? Here's a recipe for carrot cake energy bites!

The snack can be prepared in less than 20 minutes and works as a perfect bite-size addition to a meal or as a snack when you need some more energy.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. —

It's a recipe that's perfect for kids or anyone else that's active! Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss joins News 8's Shelby Kluver to ball up some tasty carrot cake energy bites!

Carrot Cake Energy Bites

Credit: Hy-Vee
  • Serves 12 (2 each) 

All you need: 

  • ¾ cup Hy-Vee California sun-dried raisins 
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee old-fashioned oats 
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee dried pineapple 
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee chopped pecans 
  • ¼ cup Full Circle Market organic chia seeds 
  • 1 1/3 cups shredded carrots 
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee ground cinnamon 
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract 
  • ¼ tsp Hy-Vee salt 
  • ¼ tsp Hy-Vee ground ginger (if desired) 

All you do: 

  1. Place raisins, oats, pineapple, pecans and chia seeds in a food processor. Cover and pulse until finely chopped.  
  2. Add carrots, cinnamon, vanilla, salt and ginger (optional) to food processor. Cover and process until mixture forms a ball.  
  3. Roll into 24 balls (about 1 tablespoon each). Refrigerate 1 hour prior to serving.  
  4. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 week. 

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel  

Related Articles

Watch more Meal Prep Monday recipes, hacks on News 8's YouTube channel

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out