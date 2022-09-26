Use your slow cooker to make these budget-friendly chicken enchiladas even easier!

The combination of a slow cooker and budget-friendly ingredients make this chicken enchilada recipe an easy, go-to meal option.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Need an easier and cheaper way to put together some chicken enchiladas? Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss joined News 8's Shelby Kluver to show how a slow cooker and budget-friendly ingredients can make this recipe an easy go-to for mealtime.

Serves: 8

All you need:

1 (1-lbs.) boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 (15.5-oz) jar That’s Smart! Mild salsa

1 (8-oz.) pkg. That’s Smart! Cream cheese, cubed

1 tbsp. That’s Smart! Chili powder

1 (15-oz) can Hy-Vee no salt-added black beans

1 cup That’s Smart! Shredded cheddar cheese

8 Hy-Vee fajita-size flour tortillas

1 (10-oz) can Hy-Vee red enchilada sauce

Desired toppings, such as Hy-Vee sour cream, That’s Smart! Shredded cheddar cheese, and/or fresh cilantro

All you do:

Spray a 4-to-6-quart slow cooker with nonstick spray. Add chicken, salsa, and cream cheese to slow cooker; sprinkle with chili powder. Cook on HIGH for 3 hours or LOW for 5 hours, stirring occasionally. Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred using two forks. Place chicken back in the slow cooker for an additional 10 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Add 1/3 cup shredded chicken filling to each tortilla. Top with 1 tablespoon shredded Cheddar cheese. Wrap tightly and place seam-side-down in prepared dish. Cover with red enchilada sauce and wrap tightly with foil. Bake 20 minutes or until heated through (165 degrees).

Expert Tip:

Make these enchiladas ahead of time and freeze until you're ready to serve! Make enchiladas and place in prepared 9x13-inch baking pan. Cover with enchilada sauce and wrap tightly with aluminum foil. Freeze for up to 1 month. When ready to serve, thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until heated through (165 degrees).