Make breakfast a breeze with this baked berry oatmeal

This oatmeal bake can be enjoyed right away or popped into the fridge to have all week long. While it's simple to make, it's also high in sweetness & antioxidants.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a breakfast recipe that's simple to prepare and totally customizable. This version includes fresh berries for a kick of sweetness and antioxidants. Enjoy this hot and fresh the morning you make it, or pop it in the fridge and enjoy all week long.

And this is another completely customizable recipe! Switch up your fruits as the seasons change (can't you just picture it with some fresh peaches?!) or change the shaved coconut out for mini chocolate chips. Whatever your family wants!

Serves 6-8

All you need:

1 ripe banana.

½ cup peanut or almond butter.

½ cup maple syrup.

¾ cup plant-based or regular milk.

1 tsp vanilla extract.

½ tsp kosher salt.

3 cups quick rolled oats.

¼ cup Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado Oil.

¼ cup flax seed meal.

¼ cup chia seeds.

¾ cup coconut flakes, divided.

1 tsp baking powder.

½ cup raspberries.

½ cup blueberries.

All you do:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl or oven-safe casserole, mash the banana. Add peanut butter, maple syrup, milk, vanilla extract, and a sprinkle of salt and give it a good whisk. Add oats, avocado oil, flax, chia, half of the coconut and baking powder. Fold all the ingredients in and reserve the berries until the end to prevent them from getting mashed up. Add berries and gently fold, press down into the baking dish or a 9”x13” baking pan and top with a few berries and the rest of the coconut flakes. Bake for 40-45 min. Enjoy hot with a scoop of Greek yogurt or store 4-5 days in the fridge. To re-heat you can bake the desired amount for 10-12 min at 350°