Air-fried, pistachio-crusted salmon bites: crispy, tasty, and healthy!

Pop these salmon bites in the air fryer, and then pop them in your mouth! Enjoy a healthy air-fried main dish that's crispy and tasty.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up some air-fried salmon bites that are healthy, crispy and tasty!

Serves 4

All you need:

1 lb. Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon Fillets

1 Cup pistachios, roasted, unsalted and shelled

½ cup Hy-Vee Italian seasoned panko breadcrumbs

3 tbsp. Hy-Vee grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup honey mustard dressing

½ cup Hy-Vee sour cream

2 tbsp. Italian parsley, finely chopped

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Hy-Vee salt, to taste

Hy-Vee black pepper, to taste

All you do:

Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees according to manufacturer's directions. Remove skin from salmon and pat dry with paper towels. Cut salmon into 1-inch pieces. Place pistachios in food processor or blender. Cover and pulse until finely chopped. Add bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Cover and pulse until combined. Transfer mixture to a shallow bowl. Place honey mustard dressing in another shallow bowl. Dip salmon pieces into dressing and then immediately into pistachio mixture, turning to coat. Spray air fryer basket with nonstick spray. Place coated salmon pieces in a single layer in basket. Lightly spray pieces with nonstick spray. Close air fryer and air-fry 10 to 12 minutes or until salmon flakes easily with a fork (145 degrees), turning halfway through. Repeat air-frying as necessary with remaining coated salmon pieces. Meanwhile, stir together sour cream, parsley, and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Serve nuggets with sour cream mixture and garnish with lemon wedges.