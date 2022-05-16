Food Meal Prep Monday: Setting up for Success Here's five easy ways to set yourself up for the week. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video MOLINE, Ill. — 5 things you can meal prep for weekday success: Hard-Boiled EggsChop veggies for meals for the weekPortion out/prep fruitSalad Kits for lunchRotisserie Chicken ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles Meal Prep Monday: Lemony Pasta with Roasted Radishes Meal Prep Monday: Cinco de Mayo Meal Prep Monday: How to make a beef and sweet potato Skillet