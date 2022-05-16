x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Meal Prep Monday: Setting up for Success

Here's five easy ways to set yourself up for the week.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — 5 things you can meal prep for weekday success:

  • Hard-Boiled Eggs
  • Chop veggies for meals for the week
  • Portion out/prep fruit
  • Salad Kits for lunch
  • Rotisserie Chicken

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles