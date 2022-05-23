x
Food

Meal Prep Monday: Customizable fitness bars

Build your own protein bars from a wide range of ingredients.

MOLINE, Ill. — Customizable Fitness Bars

Serves: 16
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Credit: WQAD

All You Need: 

  • Grains (2 Cups)
  • Hy-Vee old fashioned oats
  • Hy-Vee quick-cooking oats
  • Crips brown rice cereal
  • Sprouted brown rice cacao cereal
  • Good Graces granola

Protein Powder (1 Cup)

  • Performance Inspired vanilla bean whey protein powder
  • Vanilla plant-based protein powder
  • Non-fat dry milk powder

Nut Butter (1 Cup)

  • Hy-Vee no-stir peanut butter
  • Hy-Vee no-stir almond butter
  • Cashew butter
  • Sunflower nut butter
  • Tahini

Nuts/Chips (1 Cup)

  • Hy-Vee chopped walnuts
  • Hy-Vee chopped pecans
  • Almonds, chopped
  • Hy-Vee dark chocolate chips
  • Hy-Vee vanilla baking chips
  • Carob baking chips

Dried Fruit (1 Cup)

  • Hy-Vee raisins
  • Hy-Vee dried cherries, chopped
  • Hy-Vee dried cranberries
  • Dried goji berries
  • Hy-Vee dried blueberries
  • Hy-Vee dried mango, chopped
  • Hy-Vee dried papaya, chopped
  • Hy-Vee dried pineapple, chopped
  • Freeze-dried raspberries

Liquid Sweetener (3/4 Cup)

  • Hy-Vee honey
  • Agave nectar
  • Hy-Vee 100% pure maple syrup
  • Hy-Vee HealthMarket coconut water

Seeds (1/4 cup)

  • Ground flaxseed
  • Sesame seeds
  • Quinoa, dry
  • Pepitas
  • Hemp hearts
  • Hy-Vee HealthMarket chia seeds

Superfood Powder (1 Tablespoon)

  • Matcha powder
  • Acai powder
  • Goji powder

All You Do:

  • Line a 8x8x2-inch baking pan with parchment paper, extending the paper over the edges of pan; set aside.
  • Place desired ingredients (2 c. grains; 1 c. protein powder; 1 c. nut butter; 1 c. nuts or chips; 1 c. dried fruit, 3/4 c. liquid sweetener; 1/4 c. seeds; 1 tbsp. superfood powder) in a large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium until well combined.
  • Press mixture into prepared pan. Chill 1 hour or until firm. Lift uncut bars out of pan and cut into 16 pieces.

