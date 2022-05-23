Meal Prep Monday: Customizable fitness bars

MOLINE, Ill. — Customizable Fitness Bars
Serves: 16
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
All You Need:
- Grains (2 Cups)
- Hy-Vee old fashioned oats
- Hy-Vee quick-cooking oats
- Crips brown rice cereal
- Sprouted brown rice cacao cereal
- Good Graces granola
Protein Powder (1 Cup)
- Performance Inspired vanilla bean whey protein powder
- Vanilla plant-based protein powder
- Non-fat dry milk powder
Nut Butter (1 Cup)
- Hy-Vee no-stir peanut butter
- Hy-Vee no-stir almond butter
- Cashew butter
- Sunflower nut butter
- Tahini
Nuts/Chips (1 Cup)
- Hy-Vee chopped walnuts
- Hy-Vee chopped pecans
- Almonds, chopped
- Hy-Vee dark chocolate chips
- Hy-Vee vanilla baking chips
- Carob baking chips
Dried Fruit (1 Cup)
- Hy-Vee raisins
- Hy-Vee dried cherries, chopped
- Hy-Vee dried cranberries
- Dried goji berries
- Hy-Vee dried blueberries
- Hy-Vee dried mango, chopped
- Hy-Vee dried papaya, chopped
- Hy-Vee dried pineapple, chopped
- Freeze-dried raspberries
Liquid Sweetener (3/4 Cup)
- Hy-Vee honey
- Agave nectar
- Hy-Vee 100% pure maple syrup
- Hy-Vee HealthMarket coconut water
Seeds (1/4 cup)
- Ground flaxseed
- Sesame seeds
- Quinoa, dry
- Pepitas
- Hemp hearts
- Hy-Vee HealthMarket chia seeds
Superfood Powder (1 Tablespoon)
- Matcha powder
- Acai powder
- Goji powder
All You Do:
- Line a 8x8x2-inch baking pan with parchment paper, extending the paper over the edges of pan; set aside.
- Place desired ingredients (2 c. grains; 1 c. protein powder; 1 c. nut butter; 1 c. nuts or chips; 1 c. dried fruit, 3/4 c. liquid sweetener; 1/4 c. seeds; 1 tbsp. superfood powder) in a large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium until well combined.
- Press mixture into prepared pan. Chill 1 hour or until firm. Lift uncut bars out of pan and cut into 16 pieces.