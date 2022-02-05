Meal Prep Monday: Cinco de Mayo

MOLINE, Ill. — Happy Cinco de Mayo! A taco bar is an easy crowd pleaser that's completely customizable. You can make your own seasoning per this recipe or just use a taco seasoning packet.
Easy Taco Meat
Serves: 4
Total Time: 15 minutes
All You Need:
- 2 ½ tsp That’s Smart! Minced onion
- 2 tsp Hy-Vee chili powder
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee garlic powder
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee ground cumin
- ¾ tsp packed Hy-Vee light brown sugar
- ½ tsp Hy-Vee oregano leaves
- 1 lbs 85% lean ground beef
- ½ cup Hy-Vee medium taco sauce
- ½ cup Hy-Vee no-salt added beef broth
All You Do:
- Combine minced onion, chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, brown sugar, and oregano in a small bowl; set aside.
- Brown beef in a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat; drain and discard drippings.
- Stir in seasoning mixture. Add taco sauce and beef broth; bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.
Taco Bar Topping Ideas:
- Hy-Vee flour or corn tortillas.
- Good Graces gluten-free flour tortillas
- Diced avocado or guacamole
- Shredded lettuce or cabbage
- Cheese
- Diced onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives
- Black beans
- Sour cream or plain Greek Yogurt
