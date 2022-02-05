x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Meal Prep Monday: Cinco de Mayo

Get your taco bar ready for this weekend's celebrations.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Happy Cinco de Mayo! A taco bar is an easy crowd pleaser that's completely customizable. You can make your own seasoning per this recipe or just use a taco seasoning packet. 

Credit: WQAD

Easy Taco Meat

Serves: 4
Total Time: 15 minutes

All You Need:

  • 2 ½ tsp That’s Smart! Minced onion
  • 2 tsp Hy-Vee chili powder
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee garlic powder
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee ground cumin
  • ¾ tsp packed Hy-Vee light brown sugar
  • ½ tsp Hy-Vee oregano leaves
  • 1 lbs 85% lean ground beef
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee medium taco sauce
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee no-salt added beef broth

All You Do:

  • Combine minced onion, chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, brown sugar, and oregano in a small bowl; set aside.
  • Brown beef in a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat; drain and discard drippings.
  • Stir in seasoning mixture. Add taco sauce and beef broth; bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.

Taco Bar Topping Ideas:

  • Hy-Vee flour or corn tortillas.
  • Good Graces gluten-free flour tortillas
  • Diced avocado or guacamole
  • Shredded lettuce or cabbage
  • Cheese
  • Diced onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives
  • Black beans
  • Sour cream or plain Greek Yogurt

To add ingredients to your cart, click here

Related Articles