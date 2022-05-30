x
Meal Prep Monday: Avocado Melon Salsa

A refreshing dip for the start of Summer

MOLINE, Ill. — Avocado Melon Salsa

Serves: 24
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes

Credit: WQAD

All You Need:

  • 3 avocados, seeded, peeled and chopped
  • 1 cup chopped watermelon
  • 1/3 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
  • 3 tbsp. lime juice
  • 2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint
  • ½ tsp. Hy-Vee kosher sea salt
  • ¼ tsp. Hy-Vee black pepper
  • 1/8 tsp. Cayenne pepper

All You Do:

  • In a medium bowl, toss together avocado, watermelon, onion, jalapeno, lime juice, mint, salt, pepper and cayenne pepper. Cover and chill for 2 hours until serving time.

