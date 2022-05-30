Meal Prep Monday: Avocado Melon Salsa

MOLINE, Ill. — Avocado Melon Salsa
Serves: 24
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
All You Need:
- 3 avocados, seeded, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup chopped watermelon
- 1/3 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
- 3 tbsp. lime juice
- 2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint
- ½ tsp. Hy-Vee kosher sea salt
- ¼ tsp. Hy-Vee black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. Cayenne pepper
All You Do:
- In a medium bowl, toss together avocado, watermelon, onion, jalapeno, lime juice, mint, salt, pepper and cayenne pepper. Cover and chill for 2 hours until serving time.