Summer isn't over, yet! Here's how you can make pizza on the grill

MOLINE, Ill. — Fall doesn't start until the end of September so there is plenty of time left to enjoy the warmer temperatures. When it's warm out you may want to hold off on turning on the oven. The Washington Post said in 2015 that Americans eat 100 acres of pizza every day.

Most folks turn to their ovens to make these tasty pies, but in the warmer months there's a way to enjoy the amazing food without needing to turn the oven on: the grill.

News 8's David Bohlman made a Margherita pizza during Good Morning Quad Cities on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Here's what you would need if you wanted to make that particular pizza: olive oil, pizza sauce, slices of Roma tomatoes, black olives, roasted red bell peppers, mozzarella cheese slices, fresh basil, pizza crust, minced garlic.

Step-by-step instructions: