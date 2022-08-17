Summer isn't over, yet! Here's how you can make pizza on the grill

MOLINE, Ill. — Fall doesn't start until the end of September so there is plenty of time left to enjoy the warmer temperatures. When it's warm out you may want to hold off on turning on the oven. The Washington Post said in 2015 that Americans eat 100 acres of pizza every day.
Most folks turn to their ovens to make these tasty pies, but in the warmer months there's a way to enjoy the amazing food without needing to turn the oven on: the grill.
News 8's David Bohlman made a Margherita pizza during Good Morning Quad Cities on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Here's what you would need if you wanted to make that particular pizza: olive oil, pizza sauce, slices of Roma tomatoes, black olives, roasted red bell peppers, mozzarella cheese slices, fresh basil, pizza crust, minced garlic.
Step-by-step instructions:
- Mix 2 tablespoons of olive oil and two cloves of minced garlic together. Use a brush to add the olive oil mixture to one side of the pizza crust.
- Carefully put the pizza crust on a grill that is heated to 450 degrees. Allow the crust to sit on a covered grill for 4 minutes.
- While the crust is cooking have your pizza sauce and choice of toppings ready to go.
- After the crust has cooked for about 4 minutes, use two metal spatulas to flip the crust. You will need to work quickly for this next step.
- Add pizza sauce first, then the toppings of choice.
- Close the grill and allow to cook for another 4 minutes or until your pizza looks done.
- Carefully take pizza off the grill, cut, and eat (careful, it's hot!)