Oreo to release Lady Gaga inspired cookies

The pop star and cookie brand announced the new cookies on social media on Tuesday. They are expected to be released in January.

There is nothing wrong with loving who you are --- even if you are a pink & green Oreo Cookie.

Yes, soon that colorful combination will become a reality in an Oreo inspired by Lady Gaga and her sixth studio album, Chromatica.

The pop star and cookie brand made the announcement on their Twitter pages on Tuesday:

The cookies are “pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies with green-colored creme,” said the company in a tweet, and will feature designs inspired by the album on the wafer.

According to USA Today, the cookies will be available in six-packs beginning in January 2021, but fans who want the cookies early are able to sign up for the Lady Gaga x OREO Stan Club to get notification of when full packs release.

Despite having already reached the first 1,000 entrants that were supposed to receive free cookies, Oreo says there are "more."

Last month, Oreo announced that it will also be releasing gluten-free cookies in January 2021.