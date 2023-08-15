A crust above the rest: Bakers compete in Iowa State Fair pie contest

The Blue Ribbon winner Angie Miller put it perfectly: "I love pie. Who doesn't love pie? It's just a perfect dessert, and everybody loves pie."

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a lot of good eats, but one dessert is a crust above the rest.

Plenty of hopeful bakers entered the Iowa State Fair's pie competition on Monday, all competing for a slice of victory.

"I always wanted to enter a cream pie at the fair and see if I could place," Red Ribbon winner Gail Marske said. "And so that was one I went with."

The Blue Ribbon winner Angie Miller put it perfectly: "I love pie. Who doesn't love pie? It's just a perfect dessert, and everybody loves pie."

"It's kind of a little community and it's so nice to get new people involved. I've got my daughters involved now my husband competed this year so it's super fun," Marske added.

For Miller, the thrill of baking is just as sweet as a first-place prize.

"Everybody can say 'Oh, second, third is great too.' It is! Second and third is great," Miller said. "But first is always wonderful."

And even if you don't end up placing, there's feedback and good laughs to be had. Oh, and pie.