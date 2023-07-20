Iowa breweries receive industry-wide recognition at national competition

Toppling Goliath Brewing, Full Fledged Brewing Company, Exile Brewing and Big Grove Brewery all received awards at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Four craft breweries in Iowa received awards at the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship in Oxford, Ohio. Toppling Goliath Brewing, Full Fledged Brewing Company, Exile Brewing and Big Grove Brewery all received awards at the ceremony on Monday, July 10.

In total, Iowa breweries received six gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal. The event had 3,107 entries.

Toppling Goliath based in Decorah received the 2023 Grand National Champion after claiming four gold medals at the competition.

“For the second time this year, Iowa breweries have been recognized as some of the best and brightest,” Iowa Brewers Guild Executive Director Noreen Otto said. “When Iowans drink local, they’re drinking some of the best craft beer in the world.”

Gold Medal Beers

Toppling Goliath Brewing, Decorah

Pseudo Sue for the American Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale category

Seismic Sue for the Triple IPA category

King Sue for the New England/Juicy DIPA category

KBBS Reserve 2022 for the Barrel Aged Strong Breakfast Stouts category

Full Fledged Brewing Company, Council Bluffs

Floyd the Barbarian for the Single Hop Pale Ale category

Big Grove Brewery, Iowa City

Citrus Surfer for the American Beer/Fruit Beer Grapefruit category

Silver Medal Beers

Exile Brewing, Des Moines

Forage for the English Brown Ale category

Bronze Medal Beers

Full Fledged Brewing Company, Council Bluffs

Buffal-Oak Bourbon Stout for the Barrel Aged Dark Beer category