You won't miss the liquor when sipping this tequila mocktail

MOLINE, Ill. — Good Morning Quad Cities at 11 a.m.'s Cocktail of the Week segment usually features a boozy beverage, but this week, we're switching it up with a mocktail.
According to WebMD, there are several benefits that can come from giving up alcohol, even if it's just every once in a while. Cutting back on drinking can help prevent accidents and injuries, repair your liver, improve your relationships, make you sleep better and lower your blood pressure.
Friday, June 10 on GMQC, we featured a tequila mocktail called the Matador. The drink is made with a non-alcoholic tequila alternative, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple (or agave) syrup and bitters. We got the recipe from A Fresh Sip.
