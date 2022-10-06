You won't miss the liquor when sipping this tequila mocktail

MOLINE, Ill. — Good Morning Quad Cities at 11 a.m.'s Cocktail of the Week segment usually features a boozy beverage, but this week, we're switching it up with a mocktail.

According to WebMD, there are several benefits that can come from giving up alcohol, even if it's just every once in a while. Cutting back on drinking can help prevent accidents and injuries, repair your liver, improve your relationships, make you sleep better and lower your blood pressure.