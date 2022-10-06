x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
In the Kitchen

You won't miss the liquor when sipping this tequila mocktail

You don't have to be drinking alcohol to have a good time this summer. Give this virgin lime-and-pineapple cocktail a try!

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Good Morning Quad Cities at 11 a.m.'s Cocktail of the Week segment usually features a boozy beverage, but this week, we're switching it up with a mocktail.

According to WebMD, there are several benefits that can come from giving up alcohol, even if it's just every once in a while. Cutting back on drinking can help prevent accidents and injuries, repair your liver, improve your relationships, make you sleep better and lower your blood pressure.

RELATED: Do booze and COVID-19 boosters mix? Here's what experts say about drinking alcohol after vaccine

Friday, June 10 on GMQC, we featured a tequila mocktail called the Matador. The drink is made with a non-alcoholic tequila alternative, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple (or agave) syrup and bitters. We got the recipe from A Fresh Sip.

Catch more segments like this weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

 

Related Articles