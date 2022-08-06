Toss the bagged salad mix! These summer salad recipes will amp up any backyard barbeque

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, June 8 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford and Morgan Strackbein shared their go-to recipes for summertime salads.
The two salads, a poppy salad with apples, cashews, and Swiss cheese and a watermelon feta salad with mint and cucumber, had unique a combination of flavors that worked to create tasty, healthy meals even the kids can enjoy.
Find the recipes for the salads below.
Morgan's poppy seed salad
Ingredients:
- 1 cup canola oil.
- 1/2 cup sugar.
- 1/3 cup white wine vinegar.
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard.
- 1 teaspoon onion powder.
- 2 tablespoons poppy seeds.
- Greens.
- Salad toppings of your choice (We used cashews, Swiss cheese, and apples but also recommend pecans, brie, raspberries or walnuts, Havarti, and strawberries).
Directions:
Mix together the oil, sugar, vinegar, mustard, onion powder, and poppy seeds very well with a whisk. Refrigerate the dressing before drizzling it atop your greens and salad toppings. Toss and enjoy!
Watermelon feta salad
Linda got this juicy and refreshing salad recipe from Delish. Click/tap here for the full recipe.
Watch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.