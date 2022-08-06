Toss the bagged salad mix! These summer salad recipes will amp up any backyard barbeque

Forget the bagged salad. Make these easy, delicious salad recipes for your next summertime get-together.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, June 8 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford and Morgan Strackbein shared their go-to recipes for summertime salads.

The two salads, a poppy salad with apples, cashews, and Swiss cheese and a watermelon feta salad with mint and cucumber, had unique a combination of flavors that worked to create tasty, healthy meals even the kids can enjoy.

Find the recipes for the salads below.

Morgan's poppy seed salad

Ingredients:

1 cup canola oil.

1/2 cup sugar.

1/3 cup white wine vinegar.

1 teaspoon dijon mustard.

1 teaspoon onion powder.

2 tablespoons poppy seeds.

Greens.

Salad toppings of your choice (We used cashews, Swiss cheese, and apples but also recommend pecans, brie, raspberries or walnuts, Havarti, and strawberries).

Directions:

Mix together the oil, sugar, vinegar, mustard, onion powder, and poppy seeds very well with a whisk. Refrigerate the dressing before drizzling it atop your greens and salad toppings. Toss and enjoy!

Watermelon feta salad

Linda got this juicy and refreshing salad recipe from Delish. Click/tap here for the full recipe.