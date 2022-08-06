x
In the Kitchen

Toss the bagged salad mix! These summer salad recipes will amp up any backyard barbeque

Forget the bagged salad. Make these easy, delicious salad recipes for your next summertime get-together.

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, June 8 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford and Morgan Strackbein shared their go-to recipes for summertime salads.

The two salads, a poppy salad with apples, cashews, and Swiss cheese and a watermelon feta salad with mint and cucumber, had unique a combination of flavors that worked to create tasty, healthy meals even the kids can enjoy.

Find the recipes for the salads below.

Morgan's poppy seed salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup canola oil.
  • 1/2 cup sugar.
  • 1/3 cup white wine vinegar.
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard.
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder.
  • 2 tablespoons poppy seeds.
  • Greens.
  • Salad toppings of your choice (We used cashews, Swiss cheese, and apples but also recommend pecans, brie, raspberries or walnuts, Havarti, and strawberries).

Directions:

Mix together the oil, sugar, vinegar, mustard, onion powder, and poppy seeds very well with a whisk. Refrigerate the dressing before drizzling it atop your greens and salad toppings. Toss and enjoy!

Watermelon feta salad

Linda got this juicy and refreshing salad recipe from Delish. Click/tap here for the full recipe.

Watch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.

