Here are 3 dips to enjoy this summer, including a trending TikTok recipe!

MOLINE, Ill. — There isn't a simpler or more delicious appetizer than a classic chips-and-dip recipe. Wednesday, June 22 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford made not one, not two but three refreshing dips perfect for grazing while you take a dip in the pool this summer!

Find the recipes for the delectable dips below.

TikTok users are going crazy for cowboy caviar, a dip recipe using bell peppers, corn, beans, avocado and a zesty dressing, thanks to this video from Bria Lemirade. The GMQC crew gave it a try and made this recipe from Spend With Pennies.

Linda's second dip was a yummy corn dip featuring corn, green chiles, jalapeno, green onions and cheddar cheese. Find the recipe from Inspired by Charm here.

Lastly, Linda made this dill pickle dip from Foodie with Family. The quick dip is good with chips or pita, but Linda thinks it would be great atop a burger!